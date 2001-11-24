American science fiction and horror writer (1948–2026)

Dan Simmons (April 4, 1948 – February 21, 2026) was an American science fiction and horror writer. He was the author of the Hyperion Cantos and the Ilium/Olympos cycles, among other works that span the science fiction, horror, and fantasy genres, sometimes within a single novel. Simmons's genre-intermingling Song of Kali (1985) won the World Fantasy Award.[1] He also wrote mysteries and thrillers, some of which feature the continuing character Joe Kurtz.

Background

Born in Peoria, Illinois, Simmons started writing stories as a child with the goal of mesmerizing his audience with his story telling.[2] Simmons received a B.A. in English from Wabash College in 1970 and, in 1971, a Masters in Education from Washington University in St. Louis.[3]

Simmons soon started writing short stories, although his career did not take off until 1982, when, through Harlan Ellison's help, Simmons was invited to the Milford workshop, which Ellison considered to be "the best SF writing workshop in the world".[4] Simmons considered Ellison as a mentor, friend, and the reason he pursued writing full-time.[4] Simmons' short story "The River Styx Runs Upstream" was published and awarded first prize in a Twilight Zone Magazine story competition, and he was taken on as a client by Ellison's agent, Richard Curtis. Simmons's first novel, Song of Kali, was released in 1985.[3]

He worked in elementary education until 1989.[3]

Simmons died from complications of a stroke in Longmont, Colorado, on February 21, 2026, at the age of 77.[5][6]

Horror fiction

Summer of Night (1991) recounts the childhood of a group of pre-teens who band together in the 1960s, to defeat a centuries-old evil that terrorizes their hometown of Elm Haven, Illinois. The novel, which was praised by Stephen King in a cover blurb, is similar to King's It (1986) in its focus on small-town life, the corruption of innocence, the return of an ancient evil, and the responsibility for others that emerges with the transition from youth to adulthood.

In the sequel to Summer of Night, A Winter Haunting (2002), Dale Stewart (one of the first book's protagonists and now an adult), revisits his boyhood home to come to grips with mysteries that have disrupted his adult life.

Between the publication of Summer of Night (1991) and A Winter Haunting (2002), several additional characters from Summer of Night appeared in: Children of the Night (1992), a loose sequel to Summer of Night, which features Mike O'Rourke, now much older and a Roman Catholic priest, who is sent on a mission to investigate bizarre events in a European city; Fires of Eden (1994), in which the adult Cordie Cooke appears; and Darwin's Blade (2000), a thriller in which Dale's younger brother, Lawrence Stewart, appears as a minor character.[7][8]

After Summer of Night, Simmons focused on writing science fiction until the 2007 work of historical fiction and horror, The Terror. His 2009 book Drood is based on the last years of Charles Dickens' life leading up to the writing of The Mystery of Edwin Drood, which Dickens had partially completed at the time of his death.[9]

Historical fiction

The Terror (2007) crosses the bridge between horror and historical fiction. It is a fictionalized account of Sir John Franklin and his expedition to find the Northwest Passage. The two ships, HMS Erebus and HMS Terror, become icebound the first winter, and the captains and crew struggle to survive while being stalked across an Arctic landscape by a monster. The novel was adapted into a ten-part television series.

The Abominable (2013) recounts a mid-1920s attempt on Mount Everest by five climbers—two British, one French, one Sherpa, and one American (the narrator)—to recover the body of a cousin of one of the British characters.[10]

Literary references

Many of Simmons's works have strong ties with classic literature. For example:

Bibliography

Novels

Series

Related short fiction

Seasons of Horror

Related

Banished Dreams (1990), collects three prophetic dream sequences that were expurgated from the published edition of Summer of Night, entitled "Dale's Dream", "Kevin's Dream" and "Mike's Dream"

Joe Kurtz

Standalone

Short stories

Collections

Prayers to Broken Stones (1990), six short stories and seven novellas/novelettes: "The River Styx Runs Upstream", "Eyes I Dare Not Meet in Dreams" (novelette), "Vanni Fucci Is Alive and Well and Living in Hell", "Vexed to Nightmare by a Rocking Cradle", "Remembering Siri" (novelette of Hyperion Cantos series), "Metastasis", "The Offering" (novelette), "E-Ticket to 'Namland" AKA "E-Ticket to Namland" (novelette), "Iverson's Pits" (novella), "Shave and a Haircut, Two Bites", "The Death of the Centaur" (novelette of Hyperion Cantos series), "Two Minutes Forty-Five Seconds", "Carrion Comfort" (novelette)

(1990), six short stories and seven novellas/novelettes: Lovedeath (1993), collection of five novelettes and novellas "Entropy's Bed at Midnight" (novelette), "Dying in Bangkok" AKA "Death in Bangkok" (novelette), "Sleeping with Teeth Women" (novella), "Flashback" (novelette), "The Great Lover" (novella)

(1993), collection of five novelettes and novellas Worlds Enough & Time (2002), collection of five novellas/novelettes: "Looking for Kelly Dahl" (novella), "Orphans of the Helix" (novelette from Hyperion Cantos series), "The Ninth of Av" (novella), "On K2 with Kanakaredes" (novelette), "The End of Gravity" (novella)

Uncollected short fiction

Going After the Rubber Chicken (1991), a collection of three convention guest-of-honor speeches by Simmons

(1991), a collection of three convention guest-of-honor speeches by Simmons Summer Sketches (1992), Simmons reveals how his travel experiences have allowed him to instill a feeling of place in readers of his fiction

(1992), Simmons reveals how his travel experiences have allowed him to instill a feeling of place in readers of his fiction Negative Spaces: Two talks (1999), about science fiction

Adaptations

In January 2004, it was announced that the screenplay he wrote for his novels Ilium and Olympos would be made into a film by Digital Domain and Barnet Bain Films, with Simmons acting as executive producer. Ilium is described as an "epic tale that spans 5,000 years and sweeps across the entire solar system, including themes and characters from Homer's Iliad and Shakespeare's The Tempest."[22]

In 2008, Guillermo del Toro was scheduled to direct a film adaptation of Drood for Universal Pictures.[23] As of December 2017, the project is still listed as "in development".[24]

In 2009, Scott Derrickson was set to direct Hyperion Cantos for Warner Bros. and Graham King, with Trevor Sands penning a script adapting Hyperion and The Fall of Hyperion into one film.[25] In 2011, actor Bradley Cooper expressed interest in taking over the adaptation.[26] In 2015, it was announced that TV channel Syfy would produce a miniseries based on the Hyperion Cantos with the involvement of Cooper and King.[27] As of May 2017, the project was still "in development" at Syfy.[28] On November 1, 2021, Cooper and King restarted the feature film adaptation at Warner Bros., with Tom Spezialy set to write the script.[29]

The Terror (2007) was adapted in 2018 as an AMC 10-episode miniseries and received generally positive reviews upon release.[30][31]

Awards

Wins

Nominations

Dan Simmons has been nominated on numerous occasions in a range of categories for his fiction, including the Arthur C. Clarke Award, Bram Stoker Award, British Fantasy Society Award, Hugo Award, Nebula Award, and World Fantasy Award.[45]

Finalists

Year Award Category Work Ref. 1992 Arthur C. Clarke Award Science Fiction Novel Hyperion Cantos

Other

Year Award Category Work Result Ref. 1999 SF Site Readers Poll SF/Fantasy Book The Rise of Endymion 6th Place [ 63 ] 2006 SF Site Readers Poll SF/Fantasy Book Olympos 9th Place [ 64 ] 2008 SF Site Readers Poll SF/Fantasy Book The Terror 9th Place [ 65 ] 2014 RUSA CODES Reading List Historical Fiction The Abominable Shortlisted [ 66 ]

Notes

^ Omega Canyon is listed as available on several booksellers websites; however as of February 2026 the book is still unable to be purchased, with no information as to when the book will be available.