List of Dungeons & Dragons modules
A module in Dungeons & Dragons is an adventure published by TSR. The term is usually applied to adventures published for all Dungeons & Dragons games before 3rd Edition. For 3rd Edition and beyond new publisher Wizards of the Coast uses the term adventure. For a list of published 3rd, 4th, and 5th Edition Adventures see List of Dungeons & Dragons adventures. For description and history of Adventures/Modules see Adventure (D&D). Adventures for various campaign settings are listed in different articles, including Forgotten Realms, Dragonlance, Greyhawk, Mystara, Kara-Tur, Spelljammer, Ravenloft, Al-Qadim, Dark Sun, Planescape, Birthright, and Eberron.
The modules listed here are in three separate lists of official TSR Dungeons & Dragons modules only. The coded modules (1992–1995) are listed by module code. Modules made after the code system was dropped (1993–2000) are displayed in alphabetical order. Note: There is considerable overlap caused by the transition period and early pre-advertising for some modules.
Coded modules (1978–1994)[edit]
Module codes in brackets indicate implied codes either by earlier advertising or place in a series; some of these modules did not actually have codes printed on the cover.
A[edit]
A—Aerie of the Slave Lords is a linked campaign of four AD&D (1st Ed.) modules created for Gen Con XIII and set in Greyhawk. They can also form an extended campaign following T and followed by G.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|A0
|Danger at Darkshelf Quarry
|1-3
|Skip Williams
|2013
|A1
|9039
|Slave Pits of the Undercity
|4–7
|David Cook
|1980
|A2
|9040
|Secret of the Slavers Stockade
|4–7
|Harold Johnson
Tom Moldvay
|1981
|A3
|9041
|Assault on the Aerie of the Slave Lords
|4–7
|Allen Hammack
|1981
|A4
|9042
|In the Dungeons of the Slave Lords
|4–7
|Lawrence Schick
|1981
|A1–4
|9167
|Scourge of the Slave Lords
|7–11
|Various
|1986
|Revised Compilation; ranked 20th greatest adventure of all time[1]
AC—ACcessory Modules is a series of accessory items for D&D (Basic/Expert/Companion/Master), many of which included mini-adventures. They are generally associated with Mystara albeit quite generic.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|AC1
|9100
|The Shady Dragon Inn
|N/A
|Carl Smith
|1983
|Pre-generated Characters
|AC2
|9099
|Combat Shield and Mini-adventure:
"Treasure of the Hideous One"
|4–7
|David Cook
|1984
|Small Module and GM screen
|AC3
|9121
|The Kidnapping of Princess Arelina
|2–5
|Garry Spiegle
|1984
|3-D Cardboard Dungeon
for Basic and AD&D
|AC4
|9116
|The Book of Marvelous Magic
|N/A
|Frank Mentzer
Gary Gygax
|1985
|Magic items
also for AD&D
|AC5
|9037
|Player Character Record Sheets
|N/A
|N/A
|1984
|Basic/Expert/Companion
|AC6
|9037
|Player Character Record Sheets
|N/A
|N/A
|1985
|as AC5 + Master
|AC7
|9156
|Master Player Screen:
The Spindle
|26–36
|Bruce Nesmith
|1985
|GM Screen & Module
|AC8
|9145
|The Revenge of Rusak
|7–9
|David Cook
|1985
|3-D Cardboard Wilderness; mislabeled AC3
|AC9
|9173
|Creature Catalogue
|N/A
|Various
|1986
|New monsters
|AC10
|9211
|Bestiary of Dragons and Giants
|Multiple
|N/A
|1987
|Adventures using Dragons and Giants
|AC11
|9220
|The Book of Wondrous Inventions
|N/A
|N/A
|1987
|Listing of magic items
|AC1010
|9372
|Poor Wizard's Almanac and Book of Facts
|N/A
|Aaron Allston
|1992
|First in a series, compiling and updating the GAZ series
|AC1011
|9441
|Poor Wizard's Almanac and Book of Facts Vol. 2
|N/A
|Ann Dupuis
|1993
|Second in the series
|AC1012
|2506
|Poor Wizard's Almanac and Book of Facts Vol. 3
|N/A
|Ann Dupuis
|1994
B[edit]
B—Basic were designed for use with the Dungeons & Dragons Basic set. Mostly they are independent adventures, set in Mystara.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|B1
|9023
|In Search of the Unknown
|1–3
|Mike Carr
|1978
|First printing provided for location in Greyhawk (Ratik, the Pale or Tenh), although subsequent printings did not.
|B2
|9034
|The Keep on the Borderlands
|1–3
|Gary Gygax
|1979
|Generic in terms of setting, though 1999's Return to the Keep on the Borderlands retroactively placed the keep in Greyhawk. Ranked 7th greatest adventure of all time[1]
|B3
|9044
|Palace of the Silver Princess
|1–3
|Jean Wells (orange),
Tom Moldvay (green)
|1981
|This module had an orange-covered preliminary version which was taken off the market shortly after its publication. This rare original version can be downloaded here: Official download. The module was reworked and released with a green cover.
|B4
|9049
|The Lost City
|1–3
|Tom Moldvay
|1982
|Ranked 28th greatest adventure of all time[1]
|B5
|9078
|Horror on the Hill
|1–3
|Douglas Niles
|1983
|B6
|9086
|The Veiled Society
|1–3
|David Cook
|1984
|Includes cardstock minis & buildings
|B7
|9115
|Rahasia
|1–3
|Tracy Hickman,
Laura Hickman
|1984 (1979, original)
|Acquired by TSR after being previously published. Reprints RPGA1 & 2.
|B8
|9106
|Journey to the Rock
|1–3
|Michael Malone
|1984
|B9
|9143
|Castle Caldwell and Beyond
|1–3
|Harry Nuckols
|1985
|B1–9
|9190
|In Search of Adventure
|1–3
|Various
|1987
|Abridged Compilation
|B10
|9149
|Night's Dark Terror
|2–4
|Jim Bambra,
Graeme Morris,
Phil Gallagher
|1986
|B/X1 in UK
|B11
|9260
|King's Festival
|1
|Carl Sargent
|1989
|B12
|9261
|Queen's Harvest
|1-2
|Carl Sargent
|1989
|Sequel to B11
|BSOLO
|9097
|Ghost of Lion Castle
|1–3
|Merle M. Rasmussen
|1984
|Solo Adventure
C[edit]
C—Competition[2] modules for AD&D (1st) are specially designed for competition play and come with a scoring system for player actions.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|C1
|9032
|The Hidden Shrine of Tamoachan
|5–7
|Harold Johnson,
Jeff R. Leason
|1980
|Origins'79 tournament module set in Greyhawk. Note: The Origins version was titled "Lost Tamoachan" and does not bear the module code. Ranked 18th greatest adventure of all time[1]
|C2
|9038
|The Ghost Tower of Inverness
|5–7
|Allen Hammack
|1980
|Wintercon VIII (1979) tournament module set in Greyhawk. Note: The Wintercon version does not bear the module code. Ranked 30th greatest adventure of all time[1]
|C3
|9110
|The Lost Island of Castanamir
|1-4
|Ken Rolston
|1984
|Generic setting.
|C4
|9107
|To Find a King
|4–7
|Bob Blake
|1985
|From Gen Con XVI. Reprints RPGA3 & RPGA4.
|C5
|9109
|The Bane of Llywelyn
|4–7
|Bob Blake
|1985
|Sequel to C4. Reprints RPGA5-8.
|C6
|9206
|The Official RPGA Tournament Handbook
|4–8
|Daniel Kramarsky,
Jean & Bruce Rabe
|1987
|Features two scenarios, "Honor Guard" and "The Long Way Home";
CA—City of Adventure for AD&D (1st) require the Lankhmar: City of Adventure supplement to play.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|CA1
|9150
|Swords of the Undercity
|8–12
|Carl Smith, Bruce Nesmith, Douglas Niles
|1986
|CA2
|9170
|Swords of Deceit
|10–15
|Stephen Bourne, Ken Rolston, Steve Ecca, Michael Dobson
|1986
CB—Conan the Barbarian modules for AD&D (1st) tie in with the Conan movies.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|CB1
|9123
|Conan Unchained!
|10–14
|David Cook
|1984
|CB2
|9124
|Conan Against Darkness!
|10–14
|Ken Rolston
|1984
CM—CoMpanion is for use with Dungeons & Dragons Companion Set (or Rules Cyclopedia), and were set in Mystara.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|CM1
|9117
|Test of the Warlords
|15+
|Douglas Niles
|1984
|CM2
|9118
|Death's Ride
|15–20
|Garry Spiegle
|1984
|CM3
|9119
|Sabre River
|18–22
|Douglas Niles, Bruce Nesmith
|1984
|CM4
|9128
|Earthshaker!
|18–20
|David Cook
|1985
|CM5
|9154
|Mystery of the Snow Pearls
|15–25
|Anne Gray McCready
|1985
|Solo Adventure Magic Viewer System
|CM6
|9158
|Where Chaos Reigns
|17–19
|Graeme Morris
|1985
|CM7
|9166
|The Tree of Life
|Elves 8+
|Bruce A. Heard
|1986
|CM8
|9192
|The Endless Stair
|15–20
|Ed Greenwood
|1987
|CM9
|9210
|Legacy of Blood
|15–19
|Steve Perrin, Katharine Kerr
|1987
D[edit]
D—Drow[2] is a linked campaign of AD&D (1st Ed) modules created for Gen Con XI set in Greyhawk. They can also form an extended campaign following G, and followed by Q.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|D1
|9019
|Descent into the Depths of the Earth
|9–10+
|Gary Gygax
|1978
|D2
|9020
|Shrine of the Kuo-Toa
|9
|Gary Gygax
|1978
|D1-2
|9059
|Descent into the Depths of the Earth
|9–14
|Gary Gygax
|1981
|compilation
|D3
|9021
|Vault of the Drow
|10–14
|Gary Gygax
|1978
DA—Dave Arneson is set in Blackmoor for Expert Set
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|DA1
|9172
|Adventures in Blackmoor
|10–14
|Dave L. Arneson
David J. Ritchie
|1986
|DA2
|9175
|Temple of the Frog
|10–14
|Dave L. Arneson
David J. Ritchie
|1986
|DA3
|9191
|City of the Gods
|10–14
|Dave L. Arneson
David J. Ritchie
|1987
|DA4
|9205
|The Duchy of Ten
|10–14
|David J. Ritchie
|1987
DDA—Dungeons & Dragons Adventure for Basic Set, set in Mystara.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|DDA1
|9284
|Arena of Thyatis
|2–3
|John Nephew
|1990
|DDA2
|9296
|Legions of Thyatis
|3–4
|John Nephew
|1990
|sequel to DDA1
|DDA3
|9271
|Eye of Traldar
|1–2
|Carl Sargent
|1991
|DDA4
|9272
|Dymrak Dread
|1–3
|John Nephew
|1991
|loose sequel to DDA3
DL—Dragonlance introduced the Dragonlance campaign. They are linked series traditional modules for AD&D (1st Ed) except where noted.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|DL1
|9130
|Dragons of Despair
|4–6
|Tracy Hickman
|1984
|Ranked 25th greatest adventure of all time[1]
|DL2
|9132
|Dragons of Flame
|5–7
|Douglas Niles
|1984
|DL3
|9131
|Dragons of Hope
|6–8
|Tracy Hickman
|1984
|DL4
|9139
|Dragons of Desolation
|6–8
|Tracy Hickman,
Michael Dobson
|1984
|DL5
|9135
|Dragons of Mystery
|N/A
|Michael Dobson
|1984
|Sourcebook
|DL6
|9140
|Dragons of Ice
|6–9
|Douglas Niles
|1985
|DL7
|9136
|Dragons of Light
|7–9
|Jeff Grubb
|1985
|DL8
|9141
|Dragons of War
|9–10
|Tracy Hickman,
Laura Hickman
|1985
|DL9
|9137
|Dragons of Deceit
|8–10
|Douglas Niles
|1985
|DL10
|9141
|Dragons of Dreams
|8–10
|Tracy Hickman
|1985
|DL11
|9144
|Dragons of Glory
|N/A
|Douglas Niles
Tracy Hickman
|1986
|board wargame
|DL12
|9133
|Dragons of Faith
|9–10
|Harold Johnson,
Bruce Heard
|1986
|DL13
|9176
|Dragons of Truth
|10–13
|Tracy Hickman
|1986
|DL14
|9180
|Dragons of Triumph
|10–14
|Douglas Niles
|1986
|Finale of original series
|DL15
|9231
|Mists of Krynn
|0–15
|various
|1988
|12 Short Adventures
|DL16
|9237
|World of Krynn
|4–12
|Douglas Niles,
Michael Gray,
Harold Johnson
|1988
|4 Short Adventures
DLA—Dragonlance Adventure trilogy of linked adventures are set on the lost continent of Taladas in the Dragonlance world, for 2nd Edition AD&D.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|DLA1
|9275
|Dragon Dawn
|5–7
|Deborah Christian
|1990
|Dragonlance module
|DLA2
|9285
|Dragon Knight
|Rick Swan
|1990
|DLA3
|9294
|Dragon's Rest
|8–9
|Rick Swan
|1990
|Requires Time of the Dragon boxed set
DLC—Dragonlance Classics collects the original Dragonlance modules, revised for 2nd Edition AD&D.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|DLC1
|9291
|Classics Vol 1
|3–8
|1990
|Compilation of DL1–4
|DLC2
|9394
|Classics Vol. 2
|8–12
|1993
|Compilation of DL6–9
|(DLC3)
|9453
|Classics Vol. 3
|1994
|Compilation of DL10, 12–14
DL(E/Q/S/T)—Dragonlance (Epic/Quest/Saga/Tales) for 2nd Edition AD&D.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|DLE1
|9243
|In Search of Dragons
|5–8
|Rick Swan
|1989
|Dragonlance module
|DLE2
|9244
|Dragon Magic
|5–9
|Rick Swan
|1989
|Sequel to DLE1
|DLE3
|9245
|Dragon Keep
|5–9
|Rick Swan
|1989
|Sequel to DLE2
|DLQ1
|9381
|Knight's Sword
|1–3
|Colin McComb,
Thomas M. Reid
|1992
|Dragonlance module
|DLQ2
|9382
|Flint's Axe
|2–4
|Tim Beach
|1992
|Dragonlance module
|DLS1
|9314
|New Beginnings
|Mark Acres
|1991
|Dragonlance module, set in Taladas
|DLS2
|9319
|Tree Lords
|1–2
|John Terra
|1991
|Dragonlance module
|DLS3
|9327
|Oak Lords
|Blake Mobley
|1991
|Dragonlance module
|DLS4
|9334
|Wild Elves
|4–7
|Scott Bennie
|1991
|Dragonlance module
|DLT1
|9395
|The Land Reborn
|John Terra
|1993
|Dragonlance module, mini-adventures
DQ—DragonQuest is compatible with both AD&D (1st Edition) or DragonQuest RPG
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|DQ1
|9221
|The Shattered Statue
|5–9
|Paul Jaquays
|1987
DS(Q/E)—Dark Sun (Quest/Epic) is a set of linked modules that require Dark Sun campaign setting.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|DS1
|2401
|Freedom
|3
|David Cook
|1991
|DSQ1
|2406
|Road to Urik
|4–7
|David Cook
|1992
|DSQ2
|2410
|Arcane Shadows
|5–8
|Bill Slavicsek
|1992
|DSQ3
|2412
|Asticlian Gambit
|7–10
|Anthony Pryor
|1992
|In the May/June 1993 edition of White Wolf (Issue #36), Berin Kinsman lamented that Asticlian Gambit did not change course from previous modules to set a lighter tone, and concluded by giving the game an average rating of 3 out of 5.[3]
|DSE1
|2416
|Dragon's Crown
|10–13
|Various
|1993
|DSE2
|2428
|Black Spine
|10–13
|Walter Baas
|1994
DSM—Dark Sun Mission is a set of linked modules that require the Dark Sun campaign setting.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|DSM1
|2417
|Black Flames
|3–6
|Sam Witt
|1993
|In the May–June 1993 edition of White Wolf Magazine (Issue 38), Berin Kinsman thought that the module was a "good adventure overall", with "enough original ideas, fresh plot twists, and Athasian flavor to keep things entertaining" as well as being a good introductory module for players new to the Dark Sun campaign.[4] In 2014, games historian Shannon Applecline noted that "In general, the Dark Sun adventures were quite different from the dungeon crawls that dominated D&D in the '80s. However, Black Flames showed that Dark Sun was starting to develop typical tropes of its own: a journey across the desert wilderness; a ruins crawl; and the investigation (and defense) of an oasis."[5]
|DSM2
|2421
|Merchant House of Amketch
|4–7
|L. Richard Baker III
|1993
|DSM3
|2424
|Marauders of Nibenay
|6–8;
|William W. Connors
|1993
E[edit]
EX—EXtension Series was designed as a "tack-on" adventure set in Greyhawk.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|EX1
|9072
|Dungeonland
|9–12
|Gary Gygax
|1983
|Official download
|EX2
|9073
|The Land Beyond the Magic Mirror
|9–12
|Gary Gygax
|1983
|Official download
G[edit]
G—Giants[2] is a linked campaign of AD&D (1st Ed) module(s) created for Origins '78 set in Greyhawk. They can also form an extended campaign following A, and followed by D.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|G1
|9016
|Steading of the Hill Giant Chief
|8+
|Gary Gygax
|1978
|G2
|9017
|Glacial Rift of the Frost Giant Jarl
|8+
|Gary Gygax
|1978
|G3
|9018
|Hall of the Fire Giant King
|8+
|Gary Gygax
|1978
|G1-2-3
|9058
|Against the Giants
|8–12
|Gary Gygax
|1981
|GDQ1–7
|9179
|Queen of the Spiders
|8–14
|Gary Gygax
|1986
|Supermodule combining G1–G3, D1–D3, and Q1; Ranked greatest adventure of all time[1]
GA—General Adventure for 2nd Edition AD&D, not specific to any campaign setting.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|GA1
|9422
|The Murky Deep
|5–8
|Norman B. Ritchie
|1993
|GA2
|9424
|Swamplight
|7–9
|Jean Rabe
|1993
|GA3
|9428
|Tales of Enchantment
|5–8
|Jim Musser
|1993
GAZ—GAZetteer The GAZ series described countries in the Known World of Mystara, using the D&D Basic and Expert Set rules, although beginning with GAZ07, rules for adapting to AD&D are provided. However the 15th product in this Mystara Gazetteer series, Dawn of the Emperors: Thyatis and Alphatia, was instead sold as a boxed set without an official GAZ-module code.
H[edit]
H—The Bloodstone Pass Saga is a linked campaign series that focuses on using Battlesystem battles in Forgotten Realms AD&D adventures.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|H1
|9122
|Bloodstone Pass
|13–17
|Douglas Niles
Michael Dobson
|1985
|Battlesystem required
|H2
|9168
|The Mines of Bloodstone
|16–18
|Michael Dobson
Douglas Niles
|1986
|H3
|9200
|The Bloodstone Wars
|17–20
|Michael Dobson
Douglas Niles
|1987
|Battlesystem recommended
|H4
|9228
|The Throne of Bloodstone
|18–100
|Douglas Niles
Michael Dobson
|1988
HHQ—Head to Head Quest modules for 2nd Edition AD&D are designed for one Player and a DM
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|HHQ1
|9330
|Fighter's Challenge
|2–4
|John Terra
|1992
|HHQ2
|9359
|Wizard's Challenge
|2–5
|Tim Beach
|1992
|HHQ3
|9420
|Thief's Challenge
|2–4
|Troy Christensen
|1993
|HHQ4
|9429
|Cleric's Challenge
|2–4
|L. Richard Baker III
|1993
|(HHQ5)
|9427
|Fighter's Challenge II
|4–6
|Drew Bittner
|1994
|(HHQ6)
|9454
|Wizard's Challenge II
|4–6
|Kevin Melka
|1994
|(HHQ7)
|9478
|Thief's Challenge II: Beacon Point
|4–6
|Terry Amthor
|1995
|(HHQ8)
|9483
|Cleric's Challenge II
|4–6
|Paul Culotta
|1995
HW—Hollow World set in Mystara.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|HWA1
|9303
|Nightwail
|6–8
|Allen Varney
|1990
|Blood Brethren trilogy
|HWA2
|9310
|Nightrage
|7–9
|Allen Varney
|1990
|Blood Brethren trilogy
|HWA3
|9311
|Nightstorm
|8–10
|Allen Varney
|1991
|Blood Brethren trilogy
|HWQ1
|9378
|The Milenian Scepter
|6–8
|Anthony Herring
|1992
|HWR1
|9332
|Sons of Azca
|John Nephew
|1991
|Hollow World Accessory
|HWR2
|9339
|Kingdom of Nithia
|Blake Mobley, Newton Ewell
|1991
|Hollow World Accessory
|HWR3
|9384
|The Milenian Empire
|Anthony Herring
|1992
|Hollow World Accessory
I[edit]
I—Intermediate, for AD&D, mostly separate adventures though some sequels do exist within the series.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|I1
|9046
|Dwellers of the Forbidden City
|4–7
|David Cook
|1981
|Set in Greyhawk; Ranked 13th greatest adventure of all time[1]
|I2
|9055
|Tomb of the Lizard King
|5–7
|Mark Acres
|1982
|I3
|9052
|Pharaoh
|5–7
|Tracy & Laura Hickman
|1982
|Desert of Desolation part 1. Originally published by Tracy & Laura Hickman in 1980.
|I4
|9053
|Oasis of the White Palm
|6–8
|Philip Meyers
Tracy Hickman
|1983
|Desert of Desolation part 2
|I5
|9054
|Lost Tomb of Martek
|7–9
|Tracy Hickman
|1983
|Desert of Desolation part 3
|I3–5
|9199
|Desert of Desolation
|5–10
|Various
|1987
|Revised Compilation. Ranked 6th greatest adventure of all time[1]
|I6
|9075
|Ravenloft
|5–7
|Tracy & Laura Hickman
|1983
|Ranked 2nd greatest adventure of all time. First module set in Ravenloft.[1]
|I7
|9152
|Baltron's Beacon
|4–8
|Philip Meyers
|1985
|I8
|9169
|Ravager of Time
|8–10
|Graeme Morris & Jim Bambra
|1986
|UK
|I9
|9178
|Day of Al'Akbar
|8–10
|Allen Hammack
|1986
|I10
|9181
|Ravenloft II: The House on Gryphon Hill
|8–10
|Tracy & Laura Hickman
|1986
|Sequel to I6.
Official download
|I11
|9187
|Needle
|8–10
|Frank Mentzer
|1987
|[Official download: text, cover, PC art, art part 1, art part 2[6]
|I12
|9201
|Egg of the Phoenix
|5–9
|Frank Mentzer and Paul Jaquays
|1987
|Abbreviated compilation of R1–R4
|I13
|9202
|Adventure Pack I
|Deborah Christian (ed.)
|1987
|I14
|9226
|Swords of the Iron Legion
|1–15+
|Skip Williams (ed.)
|1988
IM—Immortal, for use with D&D Immortals Set. Set in Mystara.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|IM1
|9171
|The Immortal Storm
|Novice
|Frank Mentzer
|1986
|IM2
|9189
|The Wrath of Olympus
|Temporal
|Robert J. Blake
|1987
|IM3
|9207
|The Best of Intentions
|Temporal
|Ken Rolston
|1987
L[edit]
L—Lendore Isles was Lenard Lakofka's campaign that was made part of Greyhawk. It was originally planned to be a series of five linked modules, but only three were ever published.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|L1
|9045
|The Secret of Bone Hill
|2–4
|Lenard Lakofka
|1981
|Official download: text, cover, maps, art[6]
|L2
|9057
|The Assassin's Knot
|2–5
|Lenard Lakofka
|1983
|Ranked 29th greatest adventure of all time[1]
|L3
|9844
|Deep Dwarven Delve
|3–6
|Lenard Lakofka
|1999
|Meant to be published in the 1980s but canceled, finally printed as part of TSR Silver Anniversary boxed set
|L4
|Devilspawn
|3–5
|Lenard Lakofka
|2010
|Official download
|L4C
|The Lendore Isle Companion
|1-5
|Lenard Lakofka
|2010
|Companion to running adventures in the Lendore Isles. Official download
|L5A
|The Kroten Campaign Guide
|Lenard Lakofka
|2014
|Describes the area where L5 takes place. Official download
|L5B
|The Kroten Adventures
|Lenard Lakofka
|2014
|Details five adventures in the Kroten area. Official download
|L5C
|The Kroten Campaign Companion
|Lenard Lakofka
|2014
|Optional new material for the game: new rules, armor, cleric abilities, magic items, etc. Official download
|L5[D]
|Map Pack
|Lenard Lakofka
|2014
|Maps for the city of Kroten and the surrounding area. Official download
LN(A/Q/R)—Lankhmar/Nehwon (Adventure/Quest/Reference) independent adventures for use with Lankhmar City of Adventure box set.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|LNA1
|9276
|Thieves of Lankhmar
|Nigel Findley
|1990
|LNA2
|9305
|Nehwon
|7–12
|Blake Mobley
|1990
|LNA3
|9318
|Prince of Lankhmar
|10–14
|Dale "Slade" Henson
|1991
|LNQ1
|9371
|Slayers of Lankhmar
|8–11
|Slade Henson
|1992
|LNR1
|9295
|Wonders of Lankhmar
|Dale "Slade" Henson
|1990
|Short Adventures
|LNR2
|9329
|Tales of Lankhmar
|3–10
|Anthony Pryor
|1991
|Short Adventures
includes sequel to CA2
M[edit]
M—Master for use with the Master Dungeons & Dragons rules, set in Mystara.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|M1
|9159
|Into the Maelstrom
|25–30
|Bruce Heard, Beatrice Heard
|1985
|M2
|9148
|Vengeance of Alphaks
|28–32
|Skip Williams
|1986
|M3
|9174
|Twilight Calling
|30–35
|Tom Moldvay
|1986
|M4
|9204
|Five Coins for a Kingdom
|28–32
|Allen Varney
|1987
|M5
|9214
|Talons of Night
|20–25
|Paul Jaquays
|1987
MSOL: solo modules set in Mystara by default.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|MSOL1
|9067
|Blizzard Pass
|Thieves 1–3
|David Cook
|1983
|solo, invisible ink, Basic Set, Reviewed[7]
|MSOL2
|9060
|Maze of the Riddling Minotaur
|1–10
|Jeff Grubb
|1983
|solo, invisible ink, Expert Set
MV—Magic Viewer: solo adventure for 1st Edition AD&D.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|MV1
|9104
|Midnight on Dagger Alley
|Intro
|Merle M. Rasmussen
|1984
|solo
N[edit]
N—Novice
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|N1
|9063
|Against the Cult of the Reptile God
|1–3
|Douglas Niles
|1982
|Set in Greyhawk; ranked 19th greatest adventure of all time[1]
|N2
|9084
|The Forest Oracle
|2–4
|Carl Smith
|1984
|N3
|9163
|Destiny of Kings
|1–4
(4–8)
|Stephen Bourne
|1986
|The outside of the module lists this as being for levels 1–4, but the inside lists it as being for levels 4–8, which is actually correct. In 1998 the module was re-released for 2nd Edition AD&D.
|N4
|9185
|Treasure Hunt
|0–1
|Aaron Allston
|1986
|FR module (retroactive)
|N5
|9212
|Under Illefarn
|0–3
|Steve Perrin
|1987
|First labelled FR module
O[edit]
O—One on one (one player one master) set in Mystara.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|O1
|9050
|The Gem and the Staff
|Thief 8
|John and Laurie Van De Graaf
|1983
|O2
|9108
|Blade of Vengeance
|Elf 7
|Jim Bambra
|1984
|UK
OA—Oriental Adventures was originally its own campaign setting (see Oriental Adventures and List of Forgotten Realms modules and sourcebooks), but from OA5 was incorporated into Forgotten Realms.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|OA1
|9164
|Swords of the Daimyo
|David Cook
|1986
|OA2
|9186
|Night of the Seven Swords
|Various
|1986
|OA3
|9195
|Ochimo: The Spirit Warrior
|5–7
|Jeff Grubb
|1987
|OA4
|9203
|Blood of the Yakuza
|David Cook
|1987
|OA5
|9242
|Mad Monkey vs. the Dragon Claw
|6–9
|Jeff Grubb
|1988
|Official download[6]
|OA6
|9257
|Ronin Challenge
|5–8
|Curtis Smith
Rick Swan
|1989
|Official download[6]
|OA7
|9258
|Test of the Samurai
|6–9
|Rick Swan
|1989
|Sequel to OA6.
Official download[6]
OP—Outer Planes for use with the AD&D Manual of the Planes.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|OP1
|9225
|Tales of the Outer Planes
|various (1-11+)
|1988
|Short Adventures
Q[edit]
Q—Queen of the Demonweb Pits single module conclusion to the G and D series
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|Q1
|9035
|Queen of the Demonweb Pits
|10–14
|David C. Sutherland III
Gary Gygax
|1980
|Is the conclusion of the GDQ Series.
R[edit]
R—Role Playing Game Association tournament modules, R1–6 were also available to RPGA members. R1–4 were later revised and abridged as I12. Mentzer initially intended the "R" series to take place in Greyhawk (on a different continent from Oerik) as part of an "Acquaria" or "Aqua-Oeridian" campaign. The original concept was to use these modules to form the basis of a new Greyhawk boxed set, although TSR never went forward with these plans and as such the modules are not officially for Greyhawk.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|R1
|To the Aid of Falx
|5–9
|Frank Mentzer
|1982
|R2
|The Investigation of Hydell
|3–5
|Frank Mentzer
|1982
|R3
|The Egg of the Phoenix
|5–9
|Frank Mentzer
|1982
|R4
|Doc's Island
|6–10
|Frank Mentzer
|1983
|R5
|Great Bugbear Hunt
|5–7
|Frank Mentzer
|1986
|Run at GenCon South in 1982, later published in Polyhedron #28
|R6
|Bigby's Tomb
|5–7
|Frank Mentzer
|1984
|Run at an unknown tournament in 1984, later published in Polyhedron #20 as "The 384th Incarnation of Bigby's Tomb"
|R7
|"Dwarven" Quest for the Rod of Seven Parts
|Frank Mentzer
|(1982)
|Dwarven Quest for the Rod of Seven Parts Part 1. Run at GenCon II East in 1982, never published.
|R8
|Yog's Dessert
|Frank Mentzer
|(1982)
|Dwarven Quest for the Rod of Seven Parts Part 2 (sometimes misspelled "Yog's Desert"). Run at GenCon II East in 1982, never published.
|R9
|Tinker's Canyon
|Frank Mentzer
|(1982)
|Dwarven Quest for the Rod of Seven Parts Part 3. Run at GenCon II East in 1982, never published.
|R10
|Air Plane!
|Frank Mentzer
|(1982)
|Dwarven Quest for the Rod of Seven Parts Part 4. Run at GenCon II East in 1982, never published.
RA—Ravenloft / RQ—Ravenloft Quests TSR changed coding for sales purposes. Grand Conjunction Campaign was developed after the first 3 modules were made
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|RA1
|9298
|Feast of Goblyns
|4-7
|Blake Mobley
|1990
|3rd Grand Conjunction Campaign Module or Stand alone
|RA2
|9321
|Ship of Horror
|8–10
|Anne Brown
|1991
|4th Grand Conjunction Campaign Module or stand alone
|RA3
|9338
|Touch of Death
|3-5
|Bruce Nesmith
|1991
|2nd Grand Conjunction Campaign Module or stand alone
|RQ1
|9352
|Night of the Walking Dead
|1-3
|Bill Slavicsek
|1992
|1st Grand Conjunction Campaign Module or stand alone
|RQ2
|9364
|Thoughts of Darkness
|12-15
|David Wise
|1992
|RQ3
|9375
|From the Shadows
|9-12
|Bruce Nesmith
|1992
|5th Grand Conjunction Campaign Module (Can be played with Roots of Evil by themselves)
RM—Ravenloft Missions TSR changed coding again for sales purposes
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|RM1
|9413
|Roots of Evil
|9-12
|Erik Haddock & David Wise
|1993
|6th and Final Module in the Grand Conjunction Campaign .
|RM2
|9414
|The Created
|2-4
|Bruce Nesmith
|1993
|RM3
|9415
|Web of Illusion
|7-9
|William W. Connors
|1993
|RM4
|9418
|House of Strahd
|6-13
|Tracy and Laura Hickman
|1993
RPGA—Role Playing Game Association tournament modules, also available to RPGA members. This series was later revised and reprinted as B7, C4 & C5.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|RPGA1
|Rahasia
|1–2
|Tracy and Laura Hickman
|1983
|For Basic D&D; reprint of non-TSR module from 1979. Later combined into B7. Original RPGA1 by itself is a very rare module, though PDFs exist of RPGA1 and 2 combined and edited into a single document.
|RPGA2
|Black Opal Eye
|2–3
|Tracy and Laura Hickman
|1983
|For Basic D&D. Later combined into B7. Very rare module.
|RPGA3
|The Forgotten King
|4–7
|Bob Blake
|1983
|RPGA4
|The Elixir of Life
|4–7
|Bob Blake
|1983
|RPGA5
|Riddle of Dolmen Moor
|4–7
|Bob Blake
|in Polyhedron #16, reprinted in C5
|RPGA6
|Incants of Ishcabeble
|4–7
|Bob Blake
|in Polyhedron #17, reprinted in C5
|RPGA7
|Llywelyn's Tomb
|4–7
|Bob Blake
|in Polyhedron #18, reprinted in C5
|RPGA8
|And the Gods Will Have Their Way
|4–7
|Bob Blake
|in Polyhedron #19, reprinted in C5
RS—Red Sonja
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|RS1
|9183
|Red Sonja Unconquered
|10–14
|Anne McCready
|1986
S[edit]
S—Special[2]
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|S1
|9022
|Tomb of Horrors
|10–14
|Gary Gygax
|1978
|Module from Origins 1, set in Greyhawk. Ranked 3rd greatest adventure of all time.[1]
Official download of 3.5 conversion[8]
|S2
|9027
|White Plume Mountain
|5–10
|Lawrence Schick
|1979
|Set in Greyhawk. Ranked 9th greatest adventure of all time.[1]
Official download of 3.5 Ed. revision
"Official download of Outside the Mountain web enhancement". Archived from the original on November 3, 2012. Retrieved Nov 3, 2012.
|S3
|9033
|Expedition to the Barrier Peaks
|8–12
|Gary Gygax
|1980
|Set in Greyhawk. Ranked 5th greatest adventure of all time.[1]
|S4
|9061
|The Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth
|6–10
|Gary Gygax
|1982
|Prequel to WG4, set in Greyhawk. Originally published in 1976 without a module code as The Lost Caverns of Tsojconth (note difference in spelling). Ranked 22nd greatest adventure of all time[1]
|S1–4
|9209
|Realms of Horror
|10-14
|Gary Gygax
|1987
|Abridged Compilation
|(S5)
|9471
|The Dancing Hut of Baba Yaga
|7–20
|Lisa Smedman
|1995
|2nd Edition
|(S6)
|9503
|Labyrinth of Madness
|15+
|Monte Cook
|1995
|2nd Edition
SJA—Spelljammer Adventure set in the Spelljammer campaign setting
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|SJA1
|9273
|Wildspace
|6–8
|Allen Varney
|1990
|An adventure that introduces the Spelljammer setting
|SJA2
|9286
|Skull & Crossbows
|6–10
|Nigel Findley
|1990
|An anthology of adventures that can be used as a sequel to Wildspace
|SJA3
|9299
|Crystal Spheres
|5–7
|J. Paul LaFountain
|1990
|Introduces four new crystal spheres
|SJA4
|9325
|Under the Dark Fist
|10–14
|Grant Boucher
|1991
|Introduces twelve new crystal spheres
SJQ–Spelljammer Quest set in the Spelljammer campaign setting
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|SJQ1
|9347
|Heart of the Enemy
|8–11
|Rick Swam
|1992
|Set during the second Unhuman War and designed to follow Goblins' Return
SJS—Spelljammer Sourcebook set in the Spelljammer campaign setting
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|SJS1
|9343
|Goblins' Return
|7–10
|Bruce Nesmith
|1991
|Set during the second Unhuman War and designed to work with Heart of the Enemy
ST–Steam Train[9] (or Stoke-on-Trent) limited edition module released at 1986 Stoke-on-Trent Garden Festival (UK).
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|ST1
|Up the Garden Path
|4–7
|Graeme Morris
Mike Brunton
|1986
T[edit]
T—Temple of Elemental Evil set in Greyhawk.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|T1
|9026
|The Village of Hommlet
|1–3
|Gary Gygax
|1979
|T1–4
|9147
|The Temple of Elemental Evil
|1–8
|Gary Gygax
Frank Mentzer
|1985
|Includes abridged T1. Ranked 4th greatest adventure of all time[1]
U[edit]
U—Underwater a linked trilogy set in Greyhawk, published in the UK.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|U1
|9062
|The Sinister Secret of Saltmarsh
|1–3
|Dave Browne
Don Turnbull
|1981
|Ranked 27th greatest adventure of all time[1]
|U2
|9064
|Danger at Dunwater
|1–4
|Dave Browne
Don Turnbull
|1982
|U3
|9076
|The Final Enemy
|3–5
|Dave Browne
Don Turnbull
|1983
UK—United Kingdom a series of mostly independent adventures developed by the TSR UK office
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|UK1
|9066
|Beyond the Crystal Cave
|4–7
|Dave Browne
Tom Kirby
Graeme Morris
|1983
|Set in Greyhawk
|UK2
|9101
|The Sentinel
|2–5
|Graeme Morris
|1983
|Adlerweg Part 1, set in Greyhawk
|UK3
|9111
|The Gauntlet
|3–6
|Graeme Morris
|1984
|Adlerweg Part 2, set in Greyhawk
|UK4
|9120
|When a Star Falls
|3–5
|Graeme Morris
|1984
|UK5
|9125
|Eye of the Serpent
|1
|Graeme Morris
|1984
|UK6
|9126
|All That Glitters...
|3–5
|Jim Bambra
|1984
|UK7
|9151
|Dark Clouds Gather
|7–9
|Jim Bambra
Phil Gallagher
|1985
W[edit]
WG—World of Greyhawk was a series of stand-alone adventures set in Greyhawk for 1st edition except as noted. No modules were ever assigned codes WG1–WG3. WG1 was earmarked for The Village of Hommlet (T1), and WG2 was earmarked for The Temple of Elemental Evil (T1-4). WG3 was to be Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth (S4), a loosely tied prequel to WG4. WG7 was advertised during summer 1986 as Shadowlords, a collaboration between Gary Gygax and Skip Williams. Gygax's lawsuit with TSR put Shadowlords in limbo, and it was replaced with Castle Greyhawk.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|WG4
|9065
|The Forgotten Temple of Tharizdun
|5–10
|Gary Gygax
|1982
|Sequel to S4. Ranked 23rd greatest adventure of all time[1]
|WG5
|9112
|Mordenkainen's Fantastic Adventure
|9–12
|Robert Kuntz
Gary Gygax
|1984
|WG6
|9153
|Isle of the Ape
|18 +
|Gary Gygax
|1985
|WG7
|9222
|Castle Greyhawk
|0–25
|Various
|1988
|Humorous theme
|WG8
|9253
|Fate of Istus
|Various
|1989
|Has 2nd edition logo
|WG9
|9251
|Gargoyle
|1–4
|Dave Collins
Skip Williams
|1989
|2nd edition
|WG10
|9265
|Child's Play
|13–15
|Jean Rabe
Skip Williams
|1989
|2nd edition
|WG11
|9269
|Puppets
|1–3
|Vince Garcia
Bruce Rabe
|1989
|2nd edition
|WG12
|9270
|Vale of the Mage
|7–9
|Jean Rabe
|1989
|2nd edition
WGA—World of Greyhawk Adventure
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|WGA1
|9279
|Falcon's Revenge
|5–7
|Richard and Anne Brown
|1990
|fold-up cardstock buildings
|WGA2
|9289
|Falconmaster
|5–7
|Richard and Anne Brown
|1990
|fold-up cardstock buildings
|WGA3
|9302
|Flames of the Falcon
|5–7
|Richard and Anne Brown
|1990
|fold-up cardstock buildings
|WGA4
|9309
|Vecna Lives!
|12–15
|David Cook
|1990
WGM—World of Greyhawk Mission
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|WGM1
|9406
|Border Watch
|1–3
|Paul Riegel
|1993
WGQ—World of Greyhawk Quest
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|WGQ1
|9385
|Patriots of Ulek
|1–3
|Anthony Pryor
|1992
WGR—World of Greyhawk Reference is a mix of adventures and background information.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|WGR1
|9292
|Greyhawk Ruins
|2–15
|Blake Mobley
Timothy Brown
|1990
|WGR2
|9360
|Treasures of Greyhawk
|4–18
|Various
|1992
|Short Adventures
|WGR3
|9386
|Rary the Traitor
|All / 8+
|Anthony Pryor
|1992
|WGR4
|9398
|The Marklands
|Carl Sargent
|1993
|Sourcebook
|WGR5
|9399
|Iuz the Evil
|Carl Sargent
|1993
|Sourcebook
|WGR6
|9405
|The City of Skulls
|9–12
|Carl Sargent
|1993
|Ranked 26th greatest adventure of all time[1]
WGS—World of Greyhawk Swords was originally intended as a trilogy. The planned third module became instead the Greyhawk Wars boxed wargame.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|WGS1
|9317
|Five Shall Be One
|7–10
|Carl Sargent
|1991
|WGS2
|9337
|Howl From the North
|8–10
|Dale "Slade" Henson
|1991
X[edit]
X—eXpert series was for use with Dungeons & Dragons Expert Set except where noted and set in Mystara.
Code
|TSR#
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|X1
|9043
|The Isle of Dread
|3–7
|David Cook
Tom Moldvay
|1980
|Included in Expert Set. Ranked 16th greatest adventure of all time[1]
|X2
|9051
|Castle Amber
|3–6
|Tom Moldvay
|1981
|Ranked 15th greatest adventure of all time[1]
|X3
|9056
|Curse of Xanathon
|5–7
|Douglas Niles
|1982
|X4
|9068
|Master of the Desert Nomads
|6–9
|David Cook
|1983
|Nomads Pt 1
|X5
|9069
|Temple of Death
|6–10
|David Cook
|1983
|Nomads Pt 2. Given 10/10 by White Dwarf.[10]
|X6
|9081
|Quagmire!
|4–10
|Merle M. Rasmussen
|1984
|X7
|9079
|The War Rafts of Kron
|9–12
|Bruce Nesmith
|1984
|X8
|9127
|Drums on Fire Mountain
|5–8
|Graeme Morris
Tom Kirby
|1984
|UK made
|X9
|9129
|The Savage Coast
|4–10
|Merle M. Rasmussen
Jackie Rasmussen
Anne C. Gray
|1985
|X10
|9160
|Red Arrow, Black Shield
|10–14
|Michael S. Dobson
|1985
|Battlesystem required; uses elements introduced in X4-X5, but not a continuation of that series as such
|X11
|9165
|Saga of the Shadow Lord
|5–9
|Stephen Bourne
|1986
|X12
|9188
|Skarda's Mirror
|5–8
|Aaron Allston
|1987
|X13
|9218
|Crown of Ancient Glory
|7–10
|Stephen Bourne
|1987
|Requires Companion Set
|XL1
|9114
|Quest for the Heartstone
|5–10
|Michael L. Gray
|1984
|Tie in to action figures. Given 4/10 by White Dwarf.[11]
|XSOLO
|9082
|Lathan's Gold
|4–6
|Merle M. Rasmussen
|1984
|Solo Module
|XS2
|9157
|Thunderdelve Mountain
|7–9
|William Carlson
|1985
|Solo Module
Other modules[edit]
Code
|Title
|Levels
|Author(s)
|Published
|Notes
|9481
|Avengers in Lankhmar
|1-3
|1991
|The players, and three competitor teams of non-player characters, search Lankhmar for the fugitive assassin.
|Adventurer's Guild modules
|Limited edition modules released by TSR to retailers as promotional tie-ins to upcoming products.[12]
|11413
|Against the Giants: The Liberation of Geoff
|Variable
|Gary Gygax and Sean K. Reynolds
|1999
|Expanded version of G1, G2 and G3 that includes adventures suitable for low to high level characters. Set in Greyhawk.
|11614
|The Apocalypse Stone
|15+
|Jason Carl & Chris Pramas
|2000
|An endtimes adventure designed to bring about the destruction of the campaign world. Generic setting.
|9350
|Assault on Raven's Ruin
|2–3
|Tim Beach
|1992
|Thunder Rift setting.
|11347
|Axe of the Dwarvish Lords
|13–15
|Skip Williams
|1999
|Generic setting.
|9580
|Crypt of Lyzandred the Mad
|Sean K. Reynolds
|1998
|Second volume in the Lost Tombs trilogy. Set in Greyhawk.
|9471
|The Dancing Hut of Baba Yaga
|7–20
|Lisa Smedman
|1995
|Generic setting.
|2019S
|Dark and Hidden Ways
|Varies
|Various
|1990
|Bundled with the Dungeoneer's Survival Guide; disconnected Underdark encounters.
|2631
|Dead Gods
|6-9
|Monte Cook
|1997
|For the Planescape setting. Ranked 14th greatest adventure of all time.[1]
|11377
|Destiny of Kings
|1–4
|Stephen Bourne
|1998
|2nd edition version of the original module published in 1986.
|11662
|Die Vecna Die!
|10–13
|Bruce R. Cordell;
Steve Miller
|2000
|Three-part adventure (Greyhawk, Ravenloft and Planescape). The final 2nd edition adventure.
|9581
|The Doomgrinder
|4–8
|Steve Miller
|1998
|Final adventure in the Lost Tombs trilogy. Set in Greyhawk.
|Dragon Mountain
|10-15
|1993
|Boxed set adventure.
|11444
|Dungeons of Despair
|Varies
|Various
|1999
|Adventures compiled from Dungeon magazine.
|The Dwarven Glory
|Pete and Judy Kerestan
|1977
|Distributed by TSR and published by Wee Warriors.
|9542
|Evil Tide
|5–7
|Bruce Cordell
|1997
|First part of the "Sahuagin" trilogy and supports the Sea Devils sourcebook of the Monstrous Arcana series. Generic setting.
|9530
|Eye of Doom
|6–8
|Thomas M. Reid
|1996
|Second part of the "Beholder" trilogy.
|9522
|Eye of Pain
|4–8
|Thomas M. Reid
|1996
|First part of the "Beholder" trilogy and supports the I, Tyrant sourcebook of the Monstrous Arcana series. Generic setting.
|11373
|Eye of the Wyvern
|Jeff Grubb
|1999
|Fast-Play Game adventure.
|9536
|Eye to Eye
|8–12
|Thomas M. Reid
|1996
|Third part of the "Beholder" trilogy.
|2430
|Forest Maker
|11–13
|John J. Terra
|1994
|For the Dark Sun setting.
|9533
|The Gates of Firestorm Peak
|5-8
|Bruce Cordell
|1996
|Ranked 11th greatest adventure of all time.[1] Incorporates rules from the Player's Option books. Generic setting.
|2502
|Hail the Heroes
|1–3
|Tim Beach
|1994
|Set in Mystara. Includes an interactive audio CD for use with the adventure.
|9534
|A Hero's Tale
|1-10
|Monte Cook
|1996
|Adventure anthology suitable for any campaign world.
|9436
|In the Phantom's Wake
|3–5
|"Slade" Henson
|1993
|Thunder Rift setting.
|9259
|The Jade Hare
|1
|John Nephew
|1992
|Limited edition module included for free with other purchases from the TSR Mail Order Hobby Shop in order to secure the trademark for its "Dragon Master" line of products.[13] Designed for first level characters.
|3142
|King of the Giantdowns
|Variable
|Ed Stark
|1997
|For the Birthright campaign setting. Includes adventures for low to high level characters.
|9434
|The Knight of Newts
|1-2
|"Slade" Henson
|1993
|Thunder Rift setting. Designed for the boxed set or Rules Cyclopedia and comes with full color poster map.
|9503
|Labyrinth of Madness
|15+
|Monte Cook
|1995
|Generic setting.
|3125
|Legends of the Hero-Kings
|Variable
|Ed Stark
|1996
|For the Birthright campaign setting. Includes adventures for low to high level characters.
|9573
|The Lost Shrine of Bundushatur
|8-10
|Michael D. Wagner
|1998
|Generic setting. Part of the Dungeon Crawl series of stand-alone modules.
|2513
|Mark of Amber
|4–6
|Aaron Allston, Jeff Grubb and John D. Rateliff
|1995
|Set in Mystara; sequel to Castle Amber. Includes interactive audio CD for use with the adventure.
|9568
|Moonlight Madness
|4–6
|Penny & Skip Williams
|1998
|Generic setting.
|1125
|Night Below
|1-10+
|Carl Sargent
|1995
|Generic setting. Epic Underdark Campaign.
|9550
|Night of the Shark
|6–8
|Bruce Cordell
|1997
|Second part of the "Sahuagin" trilogy.
|2509
|Night of the Vampire
|1–3
|L. Richard Baker III
|1994
|Set in Mystara.
|Palace of the Vampire Queen
|Pete and Judy Kerestan
|1976
|The first published adventure ever. Distributed by TSR and published by Wee Warriors.[14]
|9586
|A Paladin in Hell
|15–20
|Monte Cook
|1998
|Generic setting.
|9342
|Quest for the Silver Sword
|2–3
|William W. Connors
|1992
|Thunder Rift setting. Followed by Rage of the Rakasta.
|Quest for the Fazzlewood
|John and Laurie Van De Graaf
|1978
|Tournament module later revised and published as The Gem and the Staff.[15]
|9435
|Rage of the Rakasta
|2–4
|William W. Connors
|1993
|Thunder Rift setting. Can be played as a sequel to Quest for the Silver Sword or as a stand-alone.
|11397
|Ravenloft: 25th Anniversary
|5–7
|Tracy and Laura Hickman
|1999
|2nd edition version of the original module. Set in Ravenloft. Also known as the Silver Anniversary Edition, not to be confused with the I6 Ravenloft facsimile which was included in the TSR Silver Anniversary box.[16]
|9576
|Return of the Eight
|6–12
|Roger E. Moore
|1998
|Set in Greyhawk.
|11327
|Return to the Keep on the Borderlands
|1–3
|John D. Rateliff
|1999
|Sequel to B2 The Keep on the Borderlands. Set in Greyhawk (but also has several Mystara references), even though B2 was generic in terms of setting.
|1162
|Return to the Tomb of Horrors
|13–16
|Bruce R. Cordell
|1998
|Expansion and sequel to S1 Tomb of Horrors. Set in Greyhawk. Ranked 10th greatest adventure of all time.[1]
|11434
|Return to White Plume Mountain
|7–10
|Bruce R. Cordell
|1999
|Sequel to S2 White Plume Mountain. Set in Greyhawk.
|11392
|Reverse Dungeon
|Various
|John D. Rateliff & Bruce R. Cordell
|2000
|Players roleplay monsters defending a dungeon against NPC adventurers. Generic setting.
|11376
|Road to Danger
|1–3
|Christopher Perkins
|1998
|Low level adventures compiled from Dungeon magazine.
|9560
|Sea of Blood
|7–9
|Bruce R. Cordell
|1997
|Third part of the "Sahuagin" trilogy.
|11621
|Slavers
|4–5
|Sean K. Reynolds and Chris Pramas
|2000
|Sequel to A1–4 Scourge of the Slave Lords. Set in Greyhawk.
|3102
|Sword and Crown
|5–7
|Colin McComb
|1995
|For the Birthright campaign setting.
|9387
|Sword and Shield
|1–3
|John Terra
|1992
|Thunder Rift setting. Introductory adventure
|9448
|Temple, Tower, and Tomb
|7-12
|Steve Winter and Laura Craig
|1994
|NN
|Terrible Trouble at Tragidore
|5–8
|Bruce Rabe and Jean Rabe
|1989
|Generic Setting. Included with the 2nd edition Dungeon Master's Screen.
|1145
|The Rod of Seven Parts
|10–12
|Skip Williams
|1996
|Generic setting.
|11325
|The Shattered Circle
|1–3
|Bruce R. Cordell
|1999
|Generic setting.
|9508
|The Silver Key
|2–8
|Ted James Thomas Zuvich
|1996
|Generic setting.
|9579
|The Star Cairns
|5–8
|Sean K. Reynolds
|1998
|First part of the Lost Tombs trilogy. Set in Greyhawk.
|The Star of Kolhapur
|5–8
|Michael Selinker
|1997
|RPGA module. Generic setting.
|3118
|The Sword of Roele
|5–8
|Wolfgang Baur
|1996
|For the Birthright campaign setting.
|9357
|Thunder Rift
|Entry Level
|Colin McComb
|1992
|Presents the Thunder Rift campaign setting.
|9518
|Treasure Tales
|Loren Coleman
|1996
|Adventure anthology.
|11445
|TSR Jam 1999
|Various
|Various
|1999
|Anthology of adventures compiled from the Adventurer's Guild program.[17]
|9582
|Vecna Reborn
|11326
|The Vortex of Madness
|Chris Pramas
|2000
|B00778
|Wand of Archeal
|6–8
|Mike Selinker & Penny Williams
|1999
|Originally a Role Playing Game Association tournament module. Generic setting.
|3110
|Warlock of the Stonecrowns
|4–10
|Wolfgang Baur
|1995
|For the Birthright campaign setting
|2020S
|Wild Things
|Grant Boucher
|1997
|Originally bundled with the Wilderness Survival Guide, this rare module was never sold separately. It has no cover but the sleeve originally containing the whole bundle; Wilderness adventure.
|11331
|Wrath of the Minotaur
|Jeff Grubb
|1999
|Fast-Play Game adventure.
References[edit]
- ^ a b c d e f g h i j k l m n o p q r s t u v w x y Mona, Erik; Jacobs, James; Dungeon Design Panel (2004). "The 30 Greatest D&D Adventures of All Time". Dungeon. Paizo Publishing (published November 2004) (116): 68–81.
- ^ a b c d "Dungeons & Dragons FAQ". Wizards of the Coast. Archived from the original on 2008-10-02. Retrieved 2008-10-03.
- ^ Kinsman, Berin (May–June 1993). "Capsule Reviews: AD&D Dark Sun; Asticlian Gambit". White Wolf Magazine. No. 36. pp. 66–67.
- ^ Kinsman, Berin (May–June 1993). "Capsule Reviews: AD&D Dark Sun; Black Sun". White Wolf Magazine. No. 38. p. 67.
- ^ Applecline, Shannon. "DSM1 Black Flames (2e)". Dungeon Masters Guild. Retrieved 2020-04-22.
- ^ a b c d e "Previous Edition Dungeons & Dragons Downloads". 30 June 2010. Archived from the original on 30 June 2010.
- ^ Bambra, Jim (September 1983). "Open Box". White Dwarf (review). Games Workshop (45): 14.
- ^ "Adventures: Tomb of Horrors (Revised)". 11 January 2011. Archived from the original on 11 January 2011.
- ^ "Tomb of Treasures ST1 module information". Tomb of Treasures. Retrieved 2011-04-16.
- ^ Morris, Dave (July 1984). "Open Box: Dungeon Modules". White Dwarf (review). Games Workshop (55): 18–19. ISSN 0265-8712.
- ^ Staplehust, Graham (March 1985). "Open Box: Dungeon Modules". White Dwarf (review). Games Workshop (63): 12. ISSN 0265-8712.
- ^ "Adv Guild". www.acaeum.com.
- ^ "Jade Hare". www.acaeum.com.
- ^ "Palace of the Vampire Queen". www.acaeum.com.
- ^ "One-on-One Series". www.acaeum.com.
- ^ http://index.rpg.net/display-entry.phtml?mainid=1279&editionid=1416
- ^ "AG Index". www.acaeum.com.
