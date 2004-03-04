List of Dungeons & Dragons modules

A module in Dungeons & Dragons is an adventure published by TSR. The term is usually applied to adventures published for all Dungeons & Dragons games before 3rd Edition. For 3rd Edition and beyond new publisher Wizards of the Coast uses the term adventure. For a list of published 3rd, 4th, and 5th Edition Adventures see List of Dungeons & Dragons adventures. For description and history of Adventures/Modules see Adventure (D&D). Adventures for various campaign settings are listed in different articles, including Forgotten Realms, Dragonlance, Greyhawk, Mystara, Kara-Tur, Spelljammer, Ravenloft, Al-Qadim, Dark Sun, Planescape, Birthright, and Eberron.

The modules listed here are in three separate lists of official TSR Dungeons & Dragons modules only. The coded modules (1992–1995) are listed by module code. Modules made after the code system was dropped (1993–2000) are displayed in alphabetical order. Note: There is considerable overlap caused by the transition period and early pre-advertising for some modules.

Coded modules (1978–1994)[edit]

Module codes in brackets indicate implied codes either by earlier advertising or place in a series; some of these modules did not actually have codes printed on the cover.

A[edit]

A—Aerie of the Slave Lords is a linked campaign of four AD&D (1st Ed.) modules created for Gen Con XIII and set in Greyhawk. They can also form an extended campaign following T and followed by G.

Aerie of the Slave Lords - 1st Ed. AD&D - Greyhawk (Oerth)
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
A0 Danger at Darkshelf Quarry 1-3 Skip Williams 2013  
A1 9039 Slave Pits of the Undercity 4–7 David Cook 1980  
A2 9040 Secret of the Slavers Stockade 4–7 Harold Johnson
Tom Moldvay		 1981  
A3 9041 Assault on the Aerie of the Slave Lords 4–7 Allen Hammack 1981  
A4 9042 In the Dungeons of the Slave Lords 4–7 Lawrence Schick 1981  
A1–4 9167 Scourge of the Slave Lords 7–11 Various 1986 Revised Compilation; ranked 20th greatest adventure of all time[1]

AC—ACcessory Modules is a series of accessory items for D&D (Basic/Expert/Companion/Master), many of which included mini-adventures. They are generally associated with Mystara albeit quite generic.

ACcessory Modules - BECM D&D - Mystara/Generic
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
AC1 9100 The Shady Dragon Inn N/A Carl Smith 1983 Pre-generated Characters
AC2 9099 Combat Shield and Mini-adventure:
"Treasure of the Hideous One"		 4–7 David Cook 1984 Small Module and GM screen
AC3 9121 The Kidnapping of Princess Arelina 2–5 Garry Spiegle 1984 3-D Cardboard Dungeon
for Basic and AD&D
AC4 9116 The Book of Marvelous Magic N/A Frank Mentzer
Gary Gygax		 1985 Magic items
also for AD&D
AC5 9037 Player Character Record Sheets N/A N/A 1984 Basic/Expert/Companion
AC6 9037 Player Character Record Sheets N/A N/A 1985 as AC5 + Master
AC7 9156 Master Player Screen:
The Spindle		 26–36 Bruce Nesmith 1985 GM Screen & Module
AC8 9145 The Revenge of Rusak 7–9 David Cook 1985 3-D Cardboard Wilderness; mislabeled AC3
AC9 9173 Creature Catalogue N/A Various 1986 New monsters
AC10 9211 Bestiary of Dragons and Giants Multiple N/A 1987 Adventures using Dragons and Giants
AC11 9220 The Book of Wondrous Inventions N/A N/A 1987 Listing of magic items
AC1010 9372 Poor Wizard's Almanac and Book of Facts N/A Aaron Allston 1992 First in a series, compiling and updating the GAZ series
AC1011 9441 Poor Wizard's Almanac and Book of Facts Vol. 2 N/A Ann Dupuis 1993 Second in the series
AC1012 2506 Poor Wizard's Almanac and Book of Facts Vol. 3 N/A Ann Dupuis 1994

B[edit]

B—Basic were designed for use with the Dungeons & Dragons Basic set. Mostly they are independent adventures, set in Mystara.

Basic - Basic D&D - Mystara
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
B1 9023 In Search of the Unknown 1–3 Mike Carr 1978 First printing provided for location in Greyhawk (Ratik, the Pale or Tenh), although subsequent printings did not.
B2 9034 The Keep on the Borderlands 1–3 Gary Gygax 1979 Generic in terms of setting, though 1999's Return to the Keep on the Borderlands retroactively placed the keep in Greyhawk. Ranked 7th greatest adventure of all time[1]
B3 9044 Palace of the Silver Princess 1–3 Jean Wells (orange),
Tom Moldvay (green)		 1981 This module had an orange-covered preliminary version which was taken off the market shortly after its publication. This rare original version can be downloaded here: Official download. The module was reworked and released with a green cover.
B4 9049 The Lost City 1–3 Tom Moldvay 1982 Ranked 28th greatest adventure of all time[1]
B5 9078 Horror on the Hill 1–3 Douglas Niles 1983  
B6 9086 The Veiled Society 1–3 David Cook 1984 Includes cardstock minis & buildings
B7 9115 Rahasia 1–3 Tracy Hickman,
Laura Hickman		 1984 (1979, original) Acquired by TSR after being previously published. Reprints RPGA1 & 2.
B8 9106 Journey to the Rock 1–3 Michael Malone 1984  
B9 9143 Castle Caldwell and Beyond 1–3 Harry Nuckols 1985  
B1–9 9190 In Search of Adventure 1–3 Various 1987 Abridged Compilation
B10 9149 Night's Dark Terror 2–4 Jim Bambra,
Graeme Morris,
Phil Gallagher		 1986 B/X1 in UK
B11 9260 King's Festival 1 Carl Sargent 1989  
B12 9261 Queen's Harvest 1-2 Carl Sargent 1989 Sequel to B11
BSOLO 9097 Ghost of Lion Castle 1–3 Merle M. Rasmussen 1984 Solo Adventure

C[edit]

C—Competition[2] modules for AD&D (1st) are specially designed for competition play and come with a scoring system for player actions.

Competition - 1st Ed. AD&D - Various
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
C1 9032 The Hidden Shrine of Tamoachan 5–7 Harold Johnson,
Jeff R. Leason		 1980 Origins'79 tournament module set in Greyhawk. Note: The Origins version was titled "Lost Tamoachan" and does not bear the module code. Ranked 18th greatest adventure of all time[1]
C2 9038 The Ghost Tower of Inverness 5–7 Allen Hammack 1980 Wintercon VIII (1979) tournament module set in Greyhawk. Note: The Wintercon version does not bear the module code. Ranked 30th greatest adventure of all time[1]
C3 9110 The Lost Island of Castanamir 1-4 Ken Rolston 1984 Generic setting.
C4 9107 To Find a King 4–7 Bob Blake 1985 From Gen Con XVI. Reprints RPGA3 & RPGA4.
C5 9109 The Bane of Llywelyn 4–7 Bob Blake 1985 Sequel to C4. Reprints RPGA5-8.
C6 9206 The Official RPGA Tournament Handbook 4–8 Daniel Kramarsky,
Jean & Bruce Rabe		 1987 Features two scenarios, "Honor Guard" and "The Long Way Home";

CA—City of Adventure for AD&D (1st) require the Lankhmar: City of Adventure supplement to play.

Main article: CA module series
City of Adventure - 1st Ed. AD&D - Nehwon (Lankhmar)
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
CA1 9150 Swords of the Undercity 8–12 Carl Smith, Bruce Nesmith, Douglas Niles 1986  
CA2 9170 Swords of Deceit 10–15 Stephen Bourne, Ken Rolston, Steve Ecca, Michael Dobson 1986  

CB—Conan the Barbarian modules for AD&D (1st) tie in with the Conan movies.

Conan the Barbarian - 1st Ed. AD&D - Earth (Hyborian Age)
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
CB1 9123 Conan Unchained! 10–14 David Cook 1984  
CB2 9124 Conan Against Darkness! 10–14 Ken Rolston 1984  

CM—CoMpanion is for use with Dungeons & Dragons Companion Set (or Rules Cyclopedia), and were set in Mystara.

CoMpanion - Companion D&D - Mystara
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
CM1 9117 Test of the Warlords 15+ Douglas Niles 1984  
CM2 9118 Death's Ride 15–20 Garry Spiegle 1984  
CM3 9119 Sabre River 18–22 Douglas Niles, Bruce Nesmith 1984  
CM4 9128 Earthshaker! 18–20 David Cook 1985  
CM5 9154 Mystery of the Snow Pearls 15–25 Anne Gray McCready 1985 Solo Adventure Magic Viewer System
CM6 9158 Where Chaos Reigns 17–19 Graeme Morris 1985  
CM7 9166 The Tree of Life Elves 8+ Bruce A. Heard 1986  
CM8 9192 The Endless Stair 15–20 Ed Greenwood 1987  
CM9 9210 Legacy of Blood 15–19 Steve Perrin, Katharine Kerr 1987  

D[edit]

D—Drow[2] is a linked campaign of AD&D (1st Ed) modules created for Gen Con XI set in Greyhawk. They can also form an extended campaign following G, and followed by Q.

Drow - 1st Ed. AD&D - Greyhawk (Oerth)
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
D1 9019 Descent into the Depths of the Earth 9–10+ Gary Gygax 1978  
D2 9020 Shrine of the Kuo-Toa 9 Gary Gygax 1978  
D1-2 9059 Descent into the Depths of the Earth 9–14 Gary Gygax 1981 compilation
D3 9021 Vault of the Drow 10–14 Gary Gygax 1978  

DA—Dave Arneson is set in Blackmoor for Expert Set

Main article: DA module series
Dave Arneson - Expert D&D - Blackmoor
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
DA1 9172 Adventures in Blackmoor 10–14 Dave L. Arneson
David J. Ritchie		 1986  
DA2 9175 Temple of the Frog 10–14 Dave L. Arneson
David J. Ritchie		 1986  
DA3 9191 City of the Gods 10–14 Dave L. Arneson
David J. Ritchie		 1987  
DA4 9205 The Duchy of Ten 10–14 David J. Ritchie 1987  

DDA—Dungeons & Dragons Adventure for Basic Set, set in Mystara.

Dungeons & Dragons Adventure - Basic D&D - Mystara
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
DDA1 9284 Arena of Thyatis 2–3 John Nephew 1990  
DDA2 9296 Legions of Thyatis 3–4 John Nephew 1990 sequel to DDA1
DDA3 9271 Eye of Traldar 1–2 Carl Sargent 1991  
DDA4 9272 Dymrak Dread 1–3 John Nephew 1991 loose sequel to DDA3

DL—Dragonlance introduced the Dragonlance campaign. They are linked series traditional modules for AD&D (1st Ed) except where noted.

Main article: Dragonlance modules (DL series)
Dragonlance - 1st Ed. AD&D - Dragonlance (Krynn)
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
DL1 9130 Dragons of Despair 4–6 Tracy Hickman 1984 Ranked 25th greatest adventure of all time[1]
DL2 9132 Dragons of Flame 5–7 Douglas Niles 1984  
DL3 9131 Dragons of Hope 6–8 Tracy Hickman 1984  
DL4 9139 Dragons of Desolation 6–8 Tracy Hickman,
Michael Dobson		 1984  
DL5 9135 Dragons of Mystery N/A Michael Dobson 1984 Sourcebook
DL6 9140 Dragons of Ice 6–9 Douglas Niles 1985  
DL7 9136 Dragons of Light 7–9 Jeff Grubb 1985  
DL8 9141 Dragons of War 9–10 Tracy Hickman,
Laura Hickman		 1985  
DL9 9137 Dragons of Deceit 8–10 Douglas Niles 1985  
DL10 9141 Dragons of Dreams 8–10 Tracy Hickman 1985  
DL11 9144 Dragons of Glory N/A Douglas Niles
Tracy Hickman		 1986 board wargame
DL12 9133 Dragons of Faith 9–10 Harold Johnson,
Bruce Heard		 1986  
DL13 9176 Dragons of Truth 10–13 Tracy Hickman 1986  
DL14 9180 Dragons of Triumph 10–14 Douglas Niles 1986 Finale of original series
DL15 9231 Mists of Krynn 0–15 various 1988 12 Short Adventures
DL16 9237 World of Krynn 4–12 Douglas Niles,
Michael Gray,
Harold Johnson		 1988 4 Short Adventures

DLA—Dragonlance Adventure trilogy of linked adventures are set on the lost continent of Taladas in the Dragonlance world, for 2nd Edition AD&D.

Dragonlance Adventure - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Dragonlance (Krynn)
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
DLA1 9275 Dragon Dawn 5–7 Deborah Christian 1990 Dragonlance module
DLA2 9285 Dragon Knight   Rick Swan 1990  
DLA3 9294 Dragon's Rest 8–9 Rick Swan 1990 Requires Time of the Dragon boxed set

DLC—Dragonlance Classics collects the original Dragonlance modules, revised for 2nd Edition AD&D.

Dragonlance Classics - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Dragonlance (Krynn)
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
DLC1 9291 Classics Vol 1 3–8   1990 Compilation of DL1–4
DLC2 9394 Classics Vol. 2 8–12   1993 Compilation of DL6–9
(DLC3) 9453 Classics Vol. 3     1994 Compilation of DL10, 12–14

DL(E/Q/S/T)—Dragonlance (Epic/Quest/Saga/Tales) for 2nd Edition AD&D.

Dragonlance Epic/Quest/Saga/Tales - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Dragonlance (Krynn)
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
DLE1 9243 In Search of Dragons 5–8 Rick Swan 1989 Dragonlance module
DLE2 9244 Dragon Magic 5–9 Rick Swan 1989 Sequel to DLE1
DLE3 9245 Dragon Keep 5–9 Rick Swan 1989 Sequel to DLE2
DLQ1 9381 Knight's Sword 1–3 Colin McComb,
Thomas M. Reid		 1992 Dragonlance module
DLQ2 9382 Flint's Axe 2–4 Tim Beach 1992 Dragonlance module
DLS1 9314 New Beginnings   Mark Acres 1991 Dragonlance module, set in Taladas
DLS2 9319 Tree Lords 1–2 John Terra 1991 Dragonlance module
DLS3 9327 Oak Lords   Blake Mobley 1991 Dragonlance module
DLS4 9334 Wild Elves 4–7 Scott Bennie 1991 Dragonlance module
DLT1 9395 The Land Reborn   John Terra 1993 Dragonlance module, mini-adventures

DQ—DragonQuest is compatible with both AD&D (1st Edition) or DragonQuest RPG

DragonQuest - 1st Ed. AD&D/DragonQuest - Forgotten Realms (Toril)
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
DQ1 9221 The Shattered Statue 5–9 Paul Jaquays 1987  

DS(Q/E)—Dark Sun (Quest/Epic) is a set of linked modules that require Dark Sun campaign setting.

Dark Sun Quest/Epic - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Dark Sun (Athas)
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
DS1 2401 Freedom 3 David Cook 1991  
DSQ1 2406 Road to Urik 4–7 David Cook 1992  
DSQ2 2410 Arcane Shadows 5–8 Bill Slavicsek 1992  
DSQ3 2412 Asticlian Gambit 7–10 Anthony Pryor 1992 In the May/June 1993 edition of White Wolf (Issue #36), Berin Kinsman lamented that Asticlian Gambit did not change course from previous modules to set a lighter tone, and concluded by giving the game an average rating of 3 out of 5.[3]
DSE1 2416 Dragon's Crown 10–13 Various 1993  
DSE2 2428 Black Spine 10–13 Walter Baas 1994  

DSM—Dark Sun Mission is a set of linked modules that require the Dark Sun campaign setting.

Dark Sun Mission - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Dark Sun (Athas)
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
DSM1 2417 Black Flames 3–6 Sam Witt 1993 In the May–June 1993 edition of White Wolf Magazine (Issue 38), Berin Kinsman thought that the module was a "good adventure overall", with "enough original ideas, fresh plot twists, and Athasian flavor to keep things entertaining" as well as being a good introductory module for players new to the Dark Sun campaign.[4] In 2014, games historian Shannon Applecline noted that "In general, the Dark Sun adventures were quite different from the dungeon crawls that dominated D&D in the '80s. However, Black Flames showed that Dark Sun was starting to develop typical tropes of its own: a journey across the desert wilderness; a ruins crawl; and the investigation (and defense) of an oasis."[5]
DSM2 2421 Merchant House of Amketch 4–7 L. Richard Baker III 1993  
DSM3 2424 Marauders of Nibenay 6–8; William W. Connors 1993  

E[edit]

EX—EXtension Series was designed as a "tack-on" adventure set in Greyhawk.

EXtension Series - 1st Ed. AD&D - Greyhawk (Oerth)
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
EX1 9072 Dungeonland 9–12 Gary Gygax 1983 Official download
EX2 9073 The Land Beyond the Magic Mirror 9–12 Gary Gygax 1983 Official download

G[edit]

G—Giants[2] is a linked campaign of AD&D (1st Ed) module(s) created for Origins '78 set in Greyhawk. They can also form an extended campaign following A, and followed by D.

Giants - 1st Ed. AD&D - Greyhawk (Oerth)
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
G1 9016 Steading of the Hill Giant Chief 8+ Gary Gygax 1978  
G2 9017 Glacial Rift of the Frost Giant Jarl 8+ Gary Gygax 1978  
G3 9018 Hall of the Fire Giant King 8+ Gary Gygax 1978  
G1-2-3 9058 Against the Giants 8–12 Gary Gygax 1981  
GDQ1–7 9179 Queen of the Spiders 8–14 Gary Gygax 1986 Supermodule combining G1–G3, D1–D3, and Q1; Ranked greatest adventure of all time[1]

GA—General Adventure for 2nd Edition AD&D, not specific to any campaign setting.

General Adventure - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Generic
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
GA1 9422 The Murky Deep 5–8 Norman B. Ritchie 1993  
GA2 9424 Swamplight 7–9 Jean Rabe 1993  
GA3 9428 Tales of Enchantment 5–8 Jim Musser 1993  

GAZ—GAZetteer The GAZ series described countries in the Known World of Mystara, using the D&D Basic and Expert Set rules, although beginning with GAZ07, rules for adapting to AD&D are provided. However the 15th product in this Mystara Gazetteer series, Dawn of the Emperors: Thyatis and Alphatia, was instead sold as a boxed set without an official GAZ-module code.

GAZetteer - BECM D&D - Mystara
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
GAZ1 9193 The Grand Duchy of Karameikos - Aaron Allston 1987  
GAZ2 9194 The Emirates of Ylaruam - Ken Rolston 1987  
GAZ3 9208 The Principalities of Glantri - Bruce Heard 1987  
GAZ4 9215 The Kingdom of Ierendi - Anne Gray McCready 1987  
GAZ5 9223 The Elves of Alfheim - Steve Perrin 1988  
GAZ6 9227 The Dwarves of Rockhome - Aaron Allston 1988  
GAZ7 9230 The Northern Reaches - Ken Rolston 1988  
GAZ8 9232 The Five Shires - Ed Greenwood 1988  
GAZ9 9236 The Minrothad Guilds - Deborah Christian
Kim Eastland		 1988  
GAZ10 9241 The Orcs of Thar - Bruce Heard 1988 Includes Orc Wars boardgame
GAZ11 9250 The Republic of Darokin - Scott Haring 1989  
GAZ12 9246 The Golden Khan of Ethengar - Jim Bambra 1989  
GAZ13 9287 The Shadow Elves - Carl Sargent
Gary Thomas		 1990  
GAZ14 9306 The Atruaghin Clans - William W. Connors 1991  
  1037 Dawn of the Emperors: Thyatis and Alphatia - Aaron Allston 1989 Sold as a boxed set without an official module code

H[edit]

H—The Bloodstone Pass Saga is a linked campaign series that focuses on using Battlesystem battles in Forgotten Realms AD&D adventures.

The Bloodstone Pass Saga - 1st Ed. AD&D - Forgotten Realms (Toril)
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
H1 9122 Bloodstone Pass 13–17 Douglas Niles
Michael Dobson		 1985 Battlesystem required
H2 9168 The Mines of Bloodstone 16–18 Michael Dobson
Douglas Niles		 1986  
H3 9200 The Bloodstone Wars 17–20 Michael Dobson
Douglas Niles		 1987 Battlesystem recommended
H4 9228 The Throne of Bloodstone 18–100 Douglas Niles
Michael Dobson		 1988  

HHQ—Head to Head Quest modules for 2nd Edition AD&D are designed for one Player and a DM

Head to Head Quest - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Generic
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
HHQ1 9330 Fighter's Challenge 2–4 John Terra 1992  
HHQ2 9359 Wizard's Challenge 2–5 Tim Beach 1992  
HHQ3 9420 Thief's Challenge 2–4 Troy Christensen 1993  
HHQ4 9429 Cleric's Challenge 2–4 L. Richard Baker III 1993  
(HHQ5) 9427 Fighter's Challenge II 4–6 Drew Bittner 1994  
(HHQ6) 9454 Wizard's Challenge II 4–6 Kevin Melka 1994  
(HHQ7) 9478 Thief's Challenge II: Beacon Point 4–6 Terry Amthor 1995  
(HHQ8) 9483 Cleric's Challenge II 4–6 Paul Culotta 1995  

HW—Hollow World set in Mystara.

Hollow World - BECM D&D - Mystara
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
HWA1 9303 Nightwail 6–8 Allen Varney 1990 Blood Brethren trilogy
HWA2 9310 Nightrage 7–9 Allen Varney 1990 Blood Brethren trilogy
HWA3 9311 Nightstorm 8–10 Allen Varney 1991 Blood Brethren trilogy
HWQ1 9378 The Milenian Scepter 6–8 Anthony Herring 1992  
HWR1 9332 Sons of Azca John Nephew 1991 Hollow World Accessory
HWR2 9339 Kingdom of Nithia Blake Mobley, Newton Ewell 1991 Hollow World Accessory
HWR3 9384 The Milenian Empire Anthony Herring 1992 Hollow World Accessory

I[edit]

I—Intermediate, for AD&D, mostly separate adventures though some sequels do exist within the series.

Intermediate - 1st Ed. AD&D - Various/Generic
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
I1 9046 Dwellers of the Forbidden City 4–7 David Cook 1981 Set in Greyhawk; Ranked 13th greatest adventure of all time[1]
I2 9055 Tomb of the Lizard King 5–7 Mark Acres 1982  
I3 9052 Pharaoh 5–7 Tracy & Laura Hickman 1982 Desert of Desolation part 1. Originally published by Tracy & Laura Hickman in 1980.
I4 9053 Oasis of the White Palm 6–8 Philip Meyers
Tracy Hickman		 1983 Desert of Desolation part 2
I5 9054 Lost Tomb of Martek 7–9 Tracy Hickman 1983 Desert of Desolation part 3
I3–5 9199 Desert of Desolation 5–10 Various 1987 Revised Compilation. Ranked 6th greatest adventure of all time[1]
I6 9075 Ravenloft 5–7 Tracy & Laura Hickman 1983 Ranked 2nd greatest adventure of all time. First module set in Ravenloft.[1]
I7 9152 Baltron's Beacon 4–8 Philip Meyers 1985  
I8 9169 Ravager of Time 8–10 Graeme Morris & Jim Bambra 1986 UK
I9 9178 Day of Al'Akbar 8–10 Allen Hammack 1986  
I10 9181 Ravenloft II: The House on Gryphon Hill 8–10 Tracy & Laura Hickman 1986 Sequel to I6.
Official download
I11 9187 Needle 8–10 Frank Mentzer 1987 [Official download: text, cover, PC art, art part 1, art part 2[6]
I12 9201 Egg of the Phoenix 5–9 Frank Mentzer and Paul Jaquays 1987 Abbreviated compilation of R1–R4
I13 9202 Adventure Pack I   Deborah Christian (ed.) 1987  
I14 9226 Swords of the Iron Legion 1–15+ Skip Williams (ed.) 1988  

IM—Immortal, for use with D&D Immortals Set. Set in Mystara.

Immortal - Immortals D&D - Mystara
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
IM1 9171 The Immortal Storm Novice Frank Mentzer 1986  
IM2 9189 The Wrath of Olympus Temporal Robert J. Blake 1987  
IM3 9207 The Best of Intentions Temporal Ken Rolston 1987  

L[edit]

L—Lendore Isles was Lenard Lakofka's campaign that was made part of Greyhawk. It was originally planned to be a series of five linked modules, but only three were ever published.

Lendore Isles - 1st Ed. AD&D - Greyhawk
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
L1 9045 The Secret of Bone Hill 2–4 Lenard Lakofka 1981 Official download: text, cover, maps, art[6]
L2 9057 The Assassin's Knot 2–5 Lenard Lakofka 1983 Ranked 29th greatest adventure of all time[1]
L3 9844 Deep Dwarven Delve 3–6 Lenard Lakofka 1999 Meant to be published in the 1980s but canceled, finally printed as part of TSR Silver Anniversary boxed set
L4 Devilspawn 3–5 Lenard Lakofka 2010 Official download
L4C The Lendore Isle Companion 1-5 Lenard Lakofka 2010 Companion to running adventures in the Lendore Isles. Official download
L5A The Kroten Campaign Guide Lenard Lakofka 2014 Describes the area where L5 takes place. Official download
L5B The Kroten Adventures Lenard Lakofka 2014 Details five adventures in the Kroten area. Official download
L5C The Kroten Campaign Companion Lenard Lakofka 2014 Optional new material for the game: new rules, armor, cleric abilities, magic items, etc. Official download
L5[D] Map Pack Lenard Lakofka 2014 Maps for the city of Kroten and the surrounding area. Official download

LN(A/Q/R)—Lankhmar/Nehwon (Adventure/Quest/Reference) independent adventures for use with Lankhmar City of Adventure box set.

Lankhmar/Nehwon - 1st Ed. AD&D - Nehwon (Lankhmar)
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
LNA1 9276 Thieves of Lankhmar   Nigel Findley 1990  
LNA2 9305 Nehwon 7–12 Blake Mobley 1990  
LNA3 9318 Prince of Lankhmar 10–14 Dale "Slade" Henson 1991  
LNQ1 9371 Slayers of Lankhmar 8–11 Slade Henson 1992  
LNR1 9295 Wonders of Lankhmar   Dale "Slade" Henson 1990 Short Adventures
LNR2 9329 Tales of Lankhmar 3–10 Anthony Pryor 1991 Short Adventures
includes sequel to CA2

M[edit]

M—Master for use with the Master Dungeons & Dragons rules, set in Mystara.

Master - Master D&D - Mystara
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
M1 9159 Into the Maelstrom 25–30 Bruce Heard, Beatrice Heard 1985  
M2 9148 Vengeance of Alphaks 28–32 Skip Williams 1986  
M3 9174 Twilight Calling 30–35 Tom Moldvay 1986  
M4 9204 Five Coins for a Kingdom 28–32 Allen Varney 1987  
M5 9214 Talons of Night 20–25 Paul Jaquays 1987  

MSOL: solo modules set in Mystara by default.

Mystara Solo - Basic/Expert D&D - Mystara
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
MSOL1 9067 Blizzard Pass Thieves 1–3 David Cook 1983 solo, invisible ink, Basic Set, Reviewed[7]
MSOL2 9060 Maze of the Riddling Minotaur 1–10 Jeff Grubb 1983 solo, invisible ink, Expert Set

MV—Magic Viewer: solo adventure for 1st Edition AD&D.

Magic Viewer - 1st Ed. AD&D - Generic
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
MV1 9104 Midnight on Dagger Alley Intro Merle M. Rasmussen 1984 solo  

N[edit]

N—Novice

Novice - 1st Ed. AD&D - Various/Generic
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
N1 9063 Against the Cult of the Reptile God 1–3 Douglas Niles 1982 Set in Greyhawk; ranked 19th greatest adventure of all time[1]
N2 9084 The Forest Oracle 2–4 Carl Smith 1984  
N3 9163 Destiny of Kings 1–4

(4–8)

Stephen Bourne 1986 The outside of the module lists this as being for levels 1–4, but the inside lists it as being for levels 4–8, which is actually correct. In 1998 the module was re-released for 2nd Edition AD&D.
N4 9185 Treasure Hunt 0–1 Aaron Allston 1986 FR module (retroactive)
N5 9212 Under Illefarn 0–3 Steve Perrin 1987 First labelled FR module

O[edit]

O—One on one (one player one master) set in Mystara.

One on One - Expert D&D - Mystara
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
O1 9050 The Gem and the Staff Thief 8 John and Laurie Van De Graaf 1983  
O2 9108 Blade of Vengeance Elf 7 Jim Bambra 1984 UK

OA—Oriental Adventures was originally its own campaign setting (see Oriental Adventures and List of Forgotten Realms modules and sourcebooks), but from OA5 was incorporated into Forgotten Realms.

Oriental Adventures - 1st Ed. AD&D / 2nd Ed. AD&D - Forgotten Realms (Toril)
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
OA1 9164 Swords of the Daimyo   David Cook 1986  
OA2 9186 Night of the Seven Swords   Various 1986  
OA3 9195 Ochimo: The Spirit Warrior 5–7 Jeff Grubb 1987  
OA4 9203 Blood of the Yakuza   David Cook 1987  
OA5 9242 Mad Monkey vs. the Dragon Claw 6–9 Jeff Grubb 1988 Official download[6]
OA6 9257 Ronin Challenge 5–8 Curtis Smith
Rick Swan		 1989 Official download[6]
OA7 9258 Test of the Samurai 6–9 Rick Swan 1989 Sequel to OA6.
Official download[6]

OP—Outer Planes for use with the AD&D Manual of the Planes.

Outer Plans - 1st Ed. AD&D - Outer Planes
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
OP1 9225 Tales of the Outer Planes various (1-11+)   1988 Short Adventures

Q[edit]

Q—Queen of the Demonweb Pits single module conclusion to the G and D series

Queen of the Demonweb Pits - 1st Ed. AD&D - Greyhawk (Oerth)
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
Q1 9035 Queen of the Demonweb Pits 10–14 David C. Sutherland III
Gary Gygax		 1980 Is the conclusion of the GDQ Series.

R[edit]

R—Role Playing Game Association tournament modules, R1–6 were also available to RPGA members. R1–4 were later revised and abridged as I12. Mentzer initially intended the "R" series to take place in Greyhawk (on a different continent from Oerik) as part of an "Acquaria" or "Aqua-Oeridian" campaign. The original concept was to use these modules to form the basis of a new Greyhawk boxed set, although TSR never went forward with these plans and as such the modules are not officially for Greyhawk.

Role Playing Game Association - 1st Ed. AD&D - Generic
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
R1 To the Aid of Falx 5–9 Frank Mentzer 1982  
R2 The Investigation of Hydell 3–5 Frank Mentzer 1982  
R3 The Egg of the Phoenix 5–9 Frank Mentzer 1982  
R4 Doc's Island 6–10 Frank Mentzer 1983  
R5 Great Bugbear Hunt 5–7 Frank Mentzer 1986 Run at GenCon South in 1982, later published in Polyhedron #28
R6 Bigby's Tomb 5–7 Frank Mentzer 1984 Run at an unknown tournament in 1984, later published in Polyhedron #20 as "The 384th Incarnation of Bigby's Tomb"
R7 "Dwarven" Quest for the Rod of Seven Parts   Frank Mentzer (1982) Dwarven Quest for the Rod of Seven Parts Part 1. Run at GenCon II East in 1982, never published.
R8 Yog's Dessert   Frank Mentzer (1982) Dwarven Quest for the Rod of Seven Parts Part 2 (sometimes misspelled "Yog's Desert"). Run at GenCon II East in 1982, never published.
R9 Tinker's Canyon   Frank Mentzer (1982) Dwarven Quest for the Rod of Seven Parts Part 3. Run at GenCon II East in 1982, never published.
R10 Air Plane!   Frank Mentzer (1982) Dwarven Quest for the Rod of Seven Parts Part 4. Run at GenCon II East in 1982, never published.

RA—Ravenloft / RQ—Ravenloft Quests TSR changed coding for sales purposes. Grand Conjunction Campaign was developed after the first 3 modules were made

Ravenloft/Ravenloft Quests - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Ravenloft
TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
RA1 9298 Feast of Goblyns 4-7 Blake Mobley 1990 3rd Grand Conjunction Campaign Module or Stand alone
RA2 9321 Ship of Horror 8–10 Anne Brown 1991 4th Grand Conjunction Campaign Module or stand alone
RA3 9338 Touch of Death 3-5 Bruce Nesmith 1991 2nd Grand Conjunction Campaign Module or stand alone
RQ1 9352 Night of the Walking Dead 1-3 Bill Slavicsek 1992 1st Grand Conjunction Campaign Module or stand alone
RQ2 9364 Thoughts of Darkness 12-15 David Wise 1992
RQ3 9375 From the Shadows 9-12 Bruce Nesmith 1992 5th Grand Conjunction Campaign Module (Can be played with Roots of Evil by themselves)

RM—Ravenloft Missions TSR changed coding again for sales purposes

Ravenloft Missions - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Ravenloft
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
RM1 9413 Roots of Evil 9-12 Erik Haddock & David Wise 1993 6th and Final Module in the Grand Conjunction Campaign .
RM2 9414 The Created 2-4 Bruce Nesmith 1993
RM3 9415 Web of Illusion 7-9 William W. Connors 1993
RM4 9418 House of Strahd 6-13 Tracy and Laura Hickman 1993

RPGA—Role Playing Game Association tournament modules, also available to RPGA members. This series was later revised and reprinted as B7, C4 & C5.

Role Playing Game Association - Basic D&D / 1st Ed. AD&D - Mystara / Generic
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
RPGA1 Rahasia 1–2 Tracy and Laura Hickman 1983 For Basic D&D; reprint of non-TSR module from 1979. Later combined into B7. Original RPGA1 by itself is a very rare module, though PDFs exist of RPGA1 and 2 combined and edited into a single document.
RPGA2 Black Opal Eye 2–3 Tracy and Laura Hickman 1983 For Basic D&D. Later combined into B7. Very rare module.
RPGA3 The Forgotten King 4–7 Bob Blake 1983  
RPGA4 The Elixir of Life 4–7 Bob Blake 1983  
RPGA5 Riddle of Dolmen Moor 4–7 Bob Blake   in Polyhedron #16, reprinted in C5
RPGA6 Incants of Ishcabeble 4–7 Bob Blake   in Polyhedron #17, reprinted in C5
RPGA7 Llywelyn's Tomb 4–7 Bob Blake   in Polyhedron #18, reprinted in C5
RPGA8 And the Gods Will Have Their Way 4–7 Bob Blake   in Polyhedron #19, reprinted in C5

RS—Red Sonja

Red Sonja - 1st Ed. AD&D - Earth (Hyborian Age)
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
RS1 9183 Red Sonja Unconquered 10–14 Anne McCready 1986  

S[edit]

S—Special[2]

Special - 1st Ed. AD&D / 2nd Ed. AD&D - Greyhawk/Generic
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
S1 9022 Tomb of Horrors 10–14 Gary Gygax 1978 Module from Origins 1, set in Greyhawk. Ranked 3rd greatest adventure of all time.[1]
Official download of 3.5 conversion[8]
S2 9027 White Plume Mountain 5–10 Lawrence Schick 1979 Set in Greyhawk. Ranked 9th greatest adventure of all time.[1]
Official download of 3.5 Ed. revision
"Official download of Outside the Mountain web enhancement". Archived from the original on November 3, 2012. Retrieved Nov 3, 2012.
S3 9033 Expedition to the Barrier Peaks 8–12 Gary Gygax 1980 Set in Greyhawk. Ranked 5th greatest adventure of all time.[1]
S4 9061 The Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth 6–10 Gary Gygax 1982 Prequel to WG4, set in Greyhawk. Originally published in 1976 without a module code as The Lost Caverns of Tsojconth (note difference in spelling). Ranked 22nd greatest adventure of all time[1]
S1–4 9209 Realms of Horror 10-14 Gary Gygax 1987 Abridged Compilation
(S5) 9471 The Dancing Hut of Baba Yaga 7–20 Lisa Smedman 1995 2nd Edition
(S6) 9503 Labyrinth of Madness 15+ Monte Cook 1995 2nd Edition

SJA—Spelljammer Adventure set in the Spelljammer campaign setting

Spelljammer Adventure - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Spelljammer
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
SJA1 9273 Wildspace 6–8 Allen Varney 1990 An adventure that introduces the Spelljammer setting
SJA2 9286 Skull & Crossbows 6–10 Nigel Findley 1990 An anthology of adventures that can be used as a sequel to Wildspace
SJA3 9299 Crystal Spheres 5–7 J. Paul LaFountain 1990 Introduces four new crystal spheres
SJA4 9325 Under the Dark Fist 10–14 Grant Boucher 1991 Introduces twelve new crystal spheres

SJQ–Spelljammer Quest set in the Spelljammer campaign setting

Spelljammer Quest - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Spelljammer
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
SJQ1 9347 Heart of the Enemy 8–11 Rick Swam 1992 Set during the second Unhuman War and designed to follow Goblins' Return

SJS—Spelljammer Sourcebook set in the Spelljammer campaign setting

Spelljammer Sourcebook - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Spelljammer
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
SJS1 9343 Goblins' Return 7–10 Bruce Nesmith 1991 Set during the second Unhuman War and designed to work with Heart of the Enemy

ST–Steam Train[9] (or Stoke-on-Trent) limited edition module released at 1986 Stoke-on-Trent Garden Festival (UK).

Steam Train - Basic/Expert D&D - Generic
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
ST1 Up the Garden Path 4–7 Graeme Morris
Mike Brunton		 1986  

T[edit]

T—Temple of Elemental Evil set in Greyhawk.

Temple of Elemental Evil - 1st Ed. AD&D - Greyhawk (Oerth)
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
T1 9026 The Village of Hommlet 1–3 Gary Gygax 1979  
T1–4 9147 The Temple of Elemental Evil 1–8 Gary Gygax
Frank Mentzer		 1985 Includes abridged T1. Ranked 4th greatest adventure of all time[1]

U[edit]

U—Underwater a linked trilogy set in Greyhawk, published in the UK.

Underwater - 1st Ed. AD&D - Greyhawk (Oerth)
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
U1 9062 The Sinister Secret of Saltmarsh 1–3 Dave Browne
Don Turnbull		 1981 Ranked 27th greatest adventure of all time[1]
U2 9064 Danger at Dunwater 1–4 Dave Browne
Don Turnbull		 1982  
U3 9076 The Final Enemy 3–5 Dave Browne
Don Turnbull		 1983  

UK—United Kingdom a series of mostly independent adventures developed by the TSR UK office

United Kingdom - 1st Ed. AD&D - Greyhawk (Oerth)/Generic
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
UK1 9066 Beyond the Crystal Cave 4–7 Dave Browne
Tom Kirby
Graeme Morris		 1983 Set in Greyhawk
UK2 9101 The Sentinel 2–5 Graeme Morris 1983 Adlerweg Part 1, set in Greyhawk
UK3 9111 The Gauntlet 3–6 Graeme Morris 1984 Adlerweg Part 2, set in Greyhawk
UK4 9120 When a Star Falls 3–5 Graeme Morris 1984  
UK5 9125 Eye of the Serpent 1 Graeme Morris 1984  
UK6 9126 All That Glitters... 3–5 Jim Bambra 1984  
UK7 9151 Dark Clouds Gather 7–9 Jim Bambra
Phil Gallagher		 1985  

W[edit]

WG—World of Greyhawk was a series of stand-alone adventures set in Greyhawk for 1st edition except as noted. No modules were ever assigned codes WG1–WG3. WG1 was earmarked for The Village of Hommlet (T1), and WG2 was earmarked for The Temple of Elemental Evil (T1-4). WG3 was to be Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth (S4), a loosely tied prequel to WG4. WG7 was advertised during summer 1986 as Shadowlords, a collaboration between Gary Gygax and Skip Williams. Gygax's lawsuit with TSR put Shadowlords in limbo, and it was replaced with Castle Greyhawk.

World of Greyhawk - 1st Ed. AD&D/2nd Ed. AD&D - Greyhawk (Oerth)
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
WG4 9065 The Forgotten Temple of Tharizdun 5–10 Gary Gygax 1982 Sequel to S4. Ranked 23rd greatest adventure of all time[1]
WG5 9112 Mordenkainen's Fantastic Adventure 9–12 Robert Kuntz
Gary Gygax		 1984  
WG6 9153 Isle of the Ape 18 + Gary Gygax 1985  
WG7 9222 Castle Greyhawk 0–25 Various 1988 Humorous theme
WG8 9253 Fate of Istus   Various 1989 Has 2nd edition logo
WG9 9251 Gargoyle 1–4 Dave Collins
Skip Williams		 1989 2nd edition
WG10 9265 Child's Play 13–15 Jean Rabe
Skip Williams		 1989 2nd edition
WG11 9269 Puppets 1–3 Vince Garcia
Bruce Rabe		 1989 2nd edition
WG12 9270 Vale of the Mage 7–9 Jean Rabe 1989 2nd edition

WGA—World of Greyhawk Adventure

World of Greyhawk Adventure - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Greyhawk (Oerth)
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
WGA1 9279 Falcon's Revenge 5–7 Richard and Anne Brown 1990 fold-up cardstock buildings
WGA2 9289 Falconmaster 5–7 Richard and Anne Brown 1990 fold-up cardstock buildings
WGA3 9302 Flames of the Falcon 5–7 Richard and Anne Brown 1990 fold-up cardstock buildings
WGA4 9309 Vecna Lives! 12–15 David Cook 1990  

WGM—World of Greyhawk Mission

World of Greyhawk Mission - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Greyhawk (Oerth)
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
WGM1 9406 Border Watch 1–3 Paul Riegel 1993  

WGQ—World of Greyhawk Quest

World of Greyhawk Quest - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Greyhawk (Oerth)
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
WGQ1 9385 Patriots of Ulek 1–3 Anthony Pryor 1992  

WGR—World of Greyhawk Reference is a mix of adventures and background information.

World of Greyhawk Reference - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Greyhawk (Oerth)
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
WGR1 9292 Greyhawk Ruins 2–15 Blake Mobley
Timothy Brown		 1990  
WGR2 9360 Treasures of Greyhawk 4–18 Various 1992 Short Adventures
WGR3 9386 Rary the Traitor All / 8+ Anthony Pryor 1992  
WGR4 9398 The Marklands   Carl Sargent 1993 Sourcebook
WGR5 9399 Iuz the Evil   Carl Sargent 1993 Sourcebook
WGR6 9405 The City of Skulls 9–12 Carl Sargent 1993 Ranked 26th greatest adventure of all time[1]

WGS—World of Greyhawk Swords was originally intended as a trilogy. The planned third module became instead the Greyhawk Wars boxed wargame.

World of Greyhawk Swords - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Greyhawk (Oerth)
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
WGS1 9317 Five Shall Be One 7–10 Carl Sargent 1991  
WGS2 9337 Howl From the North 8–10 Dale "Slade" Henson 1991  

X[edit]

X—eXpert series was for use with Dungeons & Dragons Expert Set except where noted and set in Mystara.

eXpert Series - Expert D&D - Mystara
Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
X1 9043 The Isle of Dread 3–7 David Cook
Tom Moldvay		 1980 Included in Expert Set. Ranked 16th greatest adventure of all time[1]
X2 9051 Castle Amber 3–6 Tom Moldvay 1981 Ranked 15th greatest adventure of all time[1]
X3 9056 Curse of Xanathon 5–7 Douglas Niles 1982  
X4 9068 Master of the Desert Nomads 6–9 David Cook 1983 Nomads Pt 1
X5 9069 Temple of Death 6–10 David Cook 1983 Nomads Pt 2. Given 10/10 by White Dwarf.[10]
X6 9081 Quagmire! 4–10 Merle M. Rasmussen 1984  
X7 9079 The War Rafts of Kron 9–12 Bruce Nesmith 1984  
X8 9127 Drums on Fire Mountain 5–8 Graeme Morris
Tom Kirby		 1984 UK made
X9 9129 The Savage Coast 4–10 Merle M. Rasmussen
Jackie Rasmussen
Anne C. Gray		 1985  
X10 9160 Red Arrow, Black Shield 10–14 Michael S. Dobson 1985 Battlesystem required; uses elements introduced in X4-X5, but not a continuation of that series as such
X11 9165 Saga of the Shadow Lord 5–9 Stephen Bourne 1986  
X12 9188 Skarda's Mirror 5–8 Aaron Allston 1987  
X13 9218 Crown of Ancient Glory 7–10 Stephen Bourne 1987 Requires Companion Set
XL1 9114 Quest for the Heartstone 5–10 Michael L. Gray 1984 Tie in to action figures. Given 4/10 by White Dwarf.[11]
XSOLO 9082 Lathan's Gold 4–6 Merle M. Rasmussen 1984 Solo Module
XS2 9157 Thunderdelve Mountain 7–9 William Carlson 1985 Solo Module

Other modules[edit]

Code Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes
9481 Avengers in Lankhmar 1-3 1991 The players, and three competitor teams of non-player characters, search Lankhmar for the fugitive assassin.
  Adventurer's Guild modules       Limited edition modules released by TSR to retailers as promotional tie-ins to upcoming products.[12]
11413 Against the Giants: The Liberation of Geoff Variable Gary Gygax and Sean K. Reynolds 1999 Expanded version of G1, G2 and G3 that includes adventures suitable for low to high level characters. Set in Greyhawk.
11614 The Apocalypse Stone 15+ Jason Carl & Chris Pramas 2000 An endtimes adventure designed to bring about the destruction of the campaign world. Generic setting.
9350 Assault on Raven's Ruin 2–3 Tim Beach 1992 Thunder Rift setting.
11347 Axe of the Dwarvish Lords 13–15 Skip Williams 1999 Generic setting.
9580 Crypt of Lyzandred the Mad   Sean K. Reynolds 1998 Second volume in the Lost Tombs trilogy. Set in Greyhawk.
9471 The Dancing Hut of Baba Yaga 7–20 Lisa Smedman 1995 Generic setting.
2019S Dark and Hidden Ways Varies Various 1990 Bundled with the Dungeoneer's Survival Guide; disconnected Underdark encounters.
2631 Dead Gods 6-9 Monte Cook 1997 For the Planescape setting. Ranked 14th greatest adventure of all time.[1]
11377 Destiny of Kings 1–4 Stephen Bourne 1998 2nd edition version of the original module published in 1986.
11662 Die Vecna Die! 10–13 Bruce R. Cordell;
Steve Miller		 2000 Three-part adventure (Greyhawk, Ravenloft and Planescape). The final 2nd edition adventure.
9581 The Doomgrinder 4–8 Steve Miller 1998 Final adventure in the Lost Tombs trilogy. Set in Greyhawk.
Dragon Mountain 10-15 1993 Boxed set adventure.
11444 Dungeons of Despair Varies Various 1999 Adventures compiled from Dungeon magazine.
  The Dwarven Glory   Pete and Judy Kerestan 1977 Distributed by TSR and published by Wee Warriors.
9542 Evil Tide 5–7 Bruce Cordell 1997 First part of the "Sahuagin" trilogy and supports the Sea Devils sourcebook of the Monstrous Arcana series. Generic setting.
9530 Eye of Doom 6–8 Thomas M. Reid 1996 Second part of the "Beholder" trilogy.
9522 Eye of Pain 4–8 Thomas M. Reid 1996 First part of the "Beholder" trilogy and supports the I, Tyrant sourcebook of the Monstrous Arcana series. Generic setting.
11373 Eye of the Wyvern Jeff Grubb 1999 Fast-Play Game adventure.
9536 Eye to Eye 8–12 Thomas M. Reid 1996 Third part of the "Beholder" trilogy.
2430 Forest Maker 11–13 John J. Terra 1994 For the Dark Sun setting.
9533 The Gates of Firestorm Peak 5-8 Bruce Cordell 1996 Ranked 11th greatest adventure of all time.[1] Incorporates rules from the Player's Option books. Generic setting.
2502 Hail the Heroes 1–3 Tim Beach 1994 Set in Mystara. Includes an interactive audio CD for use with the adventure.
9534 A Hero's Tale 1-10 Monte Cook 1996 Adventure anthology suitable for any campaign world.
9436 In the Phantom's Wake 3–5 "Slade" Henson 1993 Thunder Rift setting.
9259 The Jade Hare 1 John Nephew 1992 Limited edition module included for free with other purchases from the TSR Mail Order Hobby Shop in order to secure the trademark for its "Dragon Master" line of products.[13] Designed for first level characters.
3142 King of the Giantdowns Variable Ed Stark 1997 For the Birthright campaign setting. Includes adventures for low to high level characters.
9434 The Knight of Newts 1-2 "Slade" Henson 1993 Thunder Rift setting. Designed for the boxed set or Rules Cyclopedia and comes with full color poster map.
9503 Labyrinth of Madness 15+ Monte Cook 1995 Generic setting.
3125 Legends of the Hero-Kings Variable Ed Stark 1996 For the Birthright campaign setting. Includes adventures for low to high level characters.
9573 The Lost Shrine of Bundushatur 8-10 Michael D. Wagner 1998 Generic setting. Part of the Dungeon Crawl series of stand-alone modules.
2513 Mark of Amber 4–6 Aaron Allston, Jeff Grubb and John D. Rateliff 1995 Set in Mystara; sequel to Castle Amber. Includes interactive audio CD for use with the adventure.
9568 Moonlight Madness 4–6 Penny & Skip Williams 1998 Generic setting.
1125 Night Below 1-10+ Carl Sargent 1995 Generic setting. Epic Underdark Campaign.
9550 Night of the Shark 6–8 Bruce Cordell 1997 Second part of the "Sahuagin" trilogy.
2509 Night of the Vampire 1–3 L. Richard Baker III 1994 Set in Mystara.
  Palace of the Vampire Queen   Pete and Judy Kerestan 1976 The first published adventure ever. Distributed by TSR and published by Wee Warriors.[14]
9586 A Paladin in Hell 15–20 Monte Cook 1998 Generic setting.
9342 Quest for the Silver Sword 2–3 William W. Connors 1992 Thunder Rift setting. Followed by Rage of the Rakasta.
  Quest for the Fazzlewood   John and Laurie Van De Graaf 1978 Tournament module later revised and published as The Gem and the Staff.[15]
9435 Rage of the Rakasta 2–4 William W. Connors 1993 Thunder Rift setting. Can be played as a sequel to Quest for the Silver Sword or as a stand-alone.
11397 Ravenloft: 25th Anniversary 5–7 Tracy and Laura Hickman 1999 2nd edition version of the original module. Set in Ravenloft. Also known as the Silver Anniversary Edition, not to be confused with the I6 Ravenloft facsimile which was included in the TSR Silver Anniversary box.[16]
9576 Return of the Eight 6–12 Roger E. Moore 1998 Set in Greyhawk.
11327 Return to the Keep on the Borderlands 1–3 John D. Rateliff 1999 Sequel to B2 The Keep on the Borderlands. Set in Greyhawk (but also has several Mystara references), even though B2 was generic in terms of setting.
1162 Return to the Tomb of Horrors 13–16 Bruce R. Cordell 1998 Expansion and sequel to S1 Tomb of Horrors. Set in Greyhawk. Ranked 10th greatest adventure of all time.[1]
11434 Return to White Plume Mountain 7–10 Bruce R. Cordell 1999 Sequel to S2 White Plume Mountain. Set in Greyhawk.
11392 Reverse Dungeon Various John D. Rateliff & Bruce R. Cordell 2000 Players roleplay monsters defending a dungeon against NPC adventurers. Generic setting.
11376 Road to Danger 1–3 Christopher Perkins 1998 Low level adventures compiled from Dungeon magazine.
9560 Sea of Blood 7–9 Bruce R. Cordell 1997 Third part of the "Sahuagin" trilogy.
11621 Slavers 4–5 Sean K. Reynolds and Chris Pramas 2000 Sequel to A1–4 Scourge of the Slave Lords. Set in Greyhawk.
3102 Sword and Crown 5–7 Colin McComb 1995 For the Birthright campaign setting.
9387 Sword and Shield 1–3 John Terra 1992 Thunder Rift setting. Introductory adventure
9448 Temple, Tower, and Tomb 7-12 Steve Winter and Laura Craig 1994  
NN Terrible Trouble at Tragidore 5–8 Bruce Rabe and Jean Rabe 1989 Generic Setting. Included with the 2nd edition Dungeon Master's Screen.
1145 The Rod of Seven Parts 10–12 Skip Williams 1996 Generic setting.
11325 The Shattered Circle 1–3 Bruce R. Cordell 1999 Generic setting.
9508 The Silver Key 2–8 Ted James Thomas Zuvich 1996 Generic setting.
9579 The Star Cairns 5–8 Sean K. Reynolds 1998 First part of the Lost Tombs trilogy. Set in Greyhawk.
The Star of Kolhapur 5–8 Michael Selinker 1997 RPGA module. Generic setting.
3118 The Sword of Roele 5–8 Wolfgang Baur 1996 For the Birthright campaign setting.
9357 Thunder Rift Entry Level Colin McComb 1992 Presents the Thunder Rift campaign setting.
9518 Treasure Tales Loren Coleman 1996 Adventure anthology.
11445 TSR Jam 1999 Various Various 1999 Anthology of adventures compiled from the Adventurer's Guild program.[17]
9582 Vecna Reborn        
11326 The Vortex of Madness   Chris Pramas 2000  
B00778 Wand of Archeal 6–8 Mike Selinker & Penny Williams 1999 Originally a Role Playing Game Association tournament module. Generic setting.
3110 Warlock of the Stonecrowns 4–10 Wolfgang Baur 1995 For the Birthright campaign setting
2020S Wild Things   Grant Boucher 1997 Originally bundled with the Wilderness Survival Guide, this rare module was never sold separately. It has no cover but the sleeve originally containing the whole bundle; Wilderness adventure.
11331 Wrath of the Minotaur Jeff Grubb 1999 Fast-Play Game adventure.

