List of Dungeons & Dragons modules

A module in Dungeons & Dragons is an adventure published by TSR. The term is usually applied to adventures published for all Dungeons & Dragons games before 3rd Edition. For 3rd Edition and beyond new publisher Wizards of the Coast uses the term adventure. For a list of published 3rd, 4th, and 5th Edition Adventures see List of Dungeons & Dragons adventures. For description and history of Adventures/Modules see Adventure (D&D). Adventures for various campaign settings are listed in different articles, including Forgotten Realms, Dragonlance, Greyhawk, Mystara, Kara-Tur, Spelljammer, Ravenloft, Al-Qadim, Dark Sun, Planescape, Birthright, and Eberron.

The modules listed here are in three separate lists of official TSR Dungeons & Dragons modules only. The coded modules (1992–1995) are listed by module code. Modules made after the code system was dropped (1993–2000) are displayed in alphabetical order. Note: There is considerable overlap caused by the transition period and early pre-advertising for some modules.

Module codes in brackets indicate implied codes either by earlier advertising or place in a series; some of these modules did not actually have codes printed on the cover.

A—Aerie of the Slave Lords is a linked campaign of four AD&D (1st Ed.) modules created for Gen Con XIII and set in Greyhawk. They can also form an extended campaign following T and followed by G.

AC—ACcessory Modules is a series of accessory items for D&D (Basic/Expert/Companion/Master), many of which included mini-adventures. They are generally associated with Mystara albeit quite generic.

B—Basic were designed for use with the Dungeons & Dragons Basic set. Mostly they are independent adventures, set in Mystara.

C—Competition[2] modules for AD&D (1st) are specially designed for competition play and come with a scoring system for player actions.

CA—City of Adventure for AD&D (1st) require the Lankhmar: City of Adventure supplement to play.

CB—Conan the Barbarian modules for AD&D (1st) tie in with the Conan movies.

CM—CoMpanion is for use with Dungeons & Dragons Companion Set (or Rules Cyclopedia), and were set in Mystara.

D—Drow[2] is a linked campaign of AD&D (1st Ed) modules created for Gen Con XI set in Greyhawk. They can also form an extended campaign following G, and followed by Q.

DA—Dave Arneson is set in Blackmoor for Expert Set

DDA—Dungeons & Dragons Adventure for Basic Set, set in Mystara.

DL—Dragonlance introduced the Dragonlance campaign. They are linked series traditional modules for AD&D (1st Ed) except where noted.

DLA—Dragonlance Adventure trilogy of linked adventures are set on the lost continent of Taladas in the Dragonlance world, for 2nd Edition AD&D.

Dragonlance Adventure - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Dragonlance (Krynn) Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes DLA1 9275 Dragon Dawn 5–7 Deborah Christian 1990 Dragonlance module DLA2 9285 Dragon Knight Rick Swan 1990 DLA3 9294 Dragon's Rest 8–9 Rick Swan 1990 Requires Time of the Dragon boxed set

DLC—Dragonlance Classics collects the original Dragonlance modules, revised for 2nd Edition AD&D.

Dragonlance Classics - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Dragonlance (Krynn) Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes DLC1 9291 Classics Vol 1 3–8 1990 Compilation of DL1–4 DLC2 9394 Classics Vol. 2 8–12 1993 Compilation of DL6–9 (DLC3) 9453 Classics Vol. 3 1994 Compilation of DL10, 12–14

DL(E/Q/S/T)—Dragonlance (Epic/Quest/Saga/Tales) for 2nd Edition AD&D.

Dragonlance Epic/Quest/Saga/Tales - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Dragonlance (Krynn) Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes DLE1 9243 In Search of Dragons 5–8 Rick Swan 1989 Dragonlance module DLE2 9244 Dragon Magic 5–9 Rick Swan 1989 Sequel to DLE1 DLE3 9245 Dragon Keep 5–9 Rick Swan 1989 Sequel to DLE2 DLQ1 9381 Knight's Sword 1–3 Colin McComb,

Thomas M. Reid 1992 Dragonlance module DLQ2 9382 Flint's Axe 2–4 Tim Beach 1992 Dragonlance module DLS1 9314 New Beginnings Mark Acres 1991 Dragonlance module, set in Taladas DLS2 9319 Tree Lords 1–2 John Terra 1991 Dragonlance module DLS3 9327 Oak Lords Blake Mobley 1991 Dragonlance module DLS4 9334 Wild Elves 4–7 Scott Bennie 1991 Dragonlance module DLT1 9395 The Land Reborn John Terra 1993 Dragonlance module, mini-adventures

DQ—DragonQuest is compatible with both AD&D (1st Edition) or DragonQuest RPG

DragonQuest - 1st Ed. AD&D/DragonQuest - Forgotten Realms (Toril) Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes DQ1 9221 The Shattered Statue 5–9 Paul Jaquays 1987

DS(Q/E)—Dark Sun (Quest/Epic) is a set of linked modules that require Dark Sun campaign setting.

Dark Sun Quest/Epic - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Dark Sun (Athas) Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes DS1 2401 Freedom 3 David Cook 1991 DSQ1 2406 Road to Urik 4–7 David Cook 1992 DSQ2 2410 Arcane Shadows 5–8 Bill Slavicsek 1992 DSQ3 2412 Asticlian Gambit 7–10 Anthony Pryor 1992 In the May/June 1993 edition of White Wolf (Issue #36), Berin Kinsman lamented that Asticlian Gambit did not change course from previous modules to set a lighter tone, and concluded by giving the game an average rating of 3 out of 5.[3] DSE1 2416 Dragon's Crown 10–13 Various 1993 DSE2 2428 Black Spine 10–13 Walter Baas 1994

DSM—Dark Sun Mission is a set of linked modules that require the Dark Sun campaign setting.

Dark Sun Mission - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Dark Sun (Athas) Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes DSM1 2417 Black Flames 3–6 Sam Witt 1993 In the May–June 1993 edition of White Wolf Magazine (Issue 38), Berin Kinsman thought that the module was a "good adventure overall", with "enough original ideas, fresh plot twists, and Athasian flavor to keep things entertaining" as well as being a good introductory module for players new to the Dark Sun campaign.[4] In 2014, games historian Shannon Applecline noted that "In general, the Dark Sun adventures were quite different from the dungeon crawls that dominated D&D in the '80s. However, Black Flames showed that Dark Sun was starting to develop typical tropes of its own: a journey across the desert wilderness; a ruins crawl; and the investigation (and defense) of an oasis."[5] DSM2 2421 Merchant House of Amketch 4–7 L. Richard Baker III 1993 DSM3 2424 Marauders of Nibenay 6–8; William W. Connors 1993

EX—EXtension Series was designed as a "tack-on" adventure set in Greyhawk.

G—Giants[2] is a linked campaign of AD&D (1st Ed) module(s) created for Origins '78 set in Greyhawk. They can also form an extended campaign following A, and followed by D.

GA—General Adventure for 2nd Edition AD&D, not specific to any campaign setting.

General Adventure - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Generic Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes GA1 9422 The Murky Deep 5–8 Norman B. Ritchie 1993 GA2 9424 Swamplight 7–9 Jean Rabe 1993 GA3 9428 Tales of Enchantment 5–8 Jim Musser 1993

GAZ—GAZetteer The GAZ series described countries in the Known World of Mystara, using the D&D Basic and Expert Set rules, although beginning with GAZ07, rules for adapting to AD&D are provided. However the 15th product in this Mystara Gazetteer series, Dawn of the Emperors: Thyatis and Alphatia, was instead sold as a boxed set without an official GAZ-module code.

H—The Bloodstone Pass Saga is a linked campaign series that focuses on using Battlesystem battles in Forgotten Realms AD&D adventures.

The Bloodstone Pass Saga - 1st Ed. AD&D - Forgotten Realms (Toril) Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes H1 9122 Bloodstone Pass 13–17 Douglas Niles

Michael Dobson 1985 Battlesystem required H2 9168 The Mines of Bloodstone 16–18 Michael Dobson

Douglas Niles 1986 H3 9200 The Bloodstone Wars 17–20 Michael Dobson

Douglas Niles 1987 Battlesystem recommended H4 9228 The Throne of Bloodstone 18–100 Douglas Niles

Michael Dobson 1988

HHQ—Head to Head Quest modules for 2nd Edition AD&D are designed for one Player and a DM

HW—Hollow World set in Mystara.

Hollow World - BECM D&D - Mystara Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes HWA1 9303 Nightwail 6–8 Allen Varney 1990 Blood Brethren trilogy HWA2 9310 Nightrage 7–9 Allen Varney 1990 Blood Brethren trilogy HWA3 9311 Nightstorm 8–10 Allen Varney 1991 Blood Brethren trilogy HWQ1 9378 The Milenian Scepter 6–8 Anthony Herring 1992 HWR1 9332 Sons of Azca John Nephew 1991 Hollow World Accessory HWR2 9339 Kingdom of Nithia Blake Mobley, Newton Ewell 1991 Hollow World Accessory HWR3 9384 The Milenian Empire Anthony Herring 1992 Hollow World Accessory

I—Intermediate, for AD&D, mostly separate adventures though some sequels do exist within the series.

IM—Immortal, for use with D&D Immortals Set. Set in Mystara.

L—Lendore Isles was Lenard Lakofka's campaign that was made part of Greyhawk. It was originally planned to be a series of five linked modules, but only three were ever published.

LN(A/Q/R)—Lankhmar/Nehwon (Adventure/Quest/Reference) independent adventures for use with Lankhmar City of Adventure box set.

Lankhmar/Nehwon - 1st Ed. AD&D - Nehwon (Lankhmar) Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes LNA1 9276 Thieves of Lankhmar Nigel Findley 1990 LNA2 9305 Nehwon 7–12 Blake Mobley 1990 LNA3 9318 Prince of Lankhmar 10–14 Dale "Slade" Henson 1991 LNQ1 9371 Slayers of Lankhmar 8–11 Slade Henson 1992 LNR1 9295 Wonders of Lankhmar Dale "Slade" Henson 1990 Short Adventures LNR2 9329 Tales of Lankhmar 3–10 Anthony Pryor 1991 Short Adventures

includes sequel to CA2

M—Master for use with the Master Dungeons & Dragons rules, set in Mystara.

MSOL: solo modules set in Mystara by default.

Mystara Solo - Basic/Expert D&D - Mystara Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes MSOL1 9067 Blizzard Pass Thieves 1–3 David Cook 1983 solo, invisible ink, Basic Set, Reviewed[7] MSOL2 9060 Maze of the Riddling Minotaur 1–10 Jeff Grubb 1983 solo, invisible ink, Expert Set

MV—Magic Viewer: solo adventure for 1st Edition AD&D.

Magic Viewer - 1st Ed. AD&D - Generic Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes MV1 9104 Midnight on Dagger Alley Intro Merle M. Rasmussen 1984 solo

N—Novice

O—One on one (one player one master) set in Mystara.

One on One - Expert D&D - Mystara Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes O1 9050 The Gem and the Staff Thief 8 John and Laurie Van De Graaf 1983 O2 9108 Blade of Vengeance Elf 7 Jim Bambra 1984 UK

OA—Oriental Adventures was originally its own campaign setting (see Oriental Adventures and List of Forgotten Realms modules and sourcebooks), but from OA5 was incorporated into Forgotten Realms.

OP—Outer Planes for use with the AD&D Manual of the Planes.

Outer Plans - 1st Ed. AD&D - Outer Planes Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes OP1 9225 Tales of the Outer Planes various (1-11+) 1988 Short Adventures

Q—Queen of the Demonweb Pits single module conclusion to the G and D series

Queen of the Demonweb Pits - 1st Ed. AD&D - Greyhawk (Oerth) Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes Q1 9035 Queen of the Demonweb Pits 10–14 David C. Sutherland III

Gary Gygax 1980 Is the conclusion of the GDQ Series.

R—Role Playing Game Association tournament modules, R1–6 were also available to RPGA members. R1–4 were later revised and abridged as I12. Mentzer initially intended the "R" series to take place in Greyhawk (on a different continent from Oerik) as part of an "Acquaria" or "Aqua-Oeridian" campaign. The original concept was to use these modules to form the basis of a new Greyhawk boxed set, although TSR never went forward with these plans and as such the modules are not officially for Greyhawk.

Role Playing Game Association - 1st Ed. AD&D - Generic Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes R1 To the Aid of Falx 5–9 Frank Mentzer 1982 R2 The Investigation of Hydell 3–5 Frank Mentzer 1982 R3 The Egg of the Phoenix 5–9 Frank Mentzer 1982 R4 Doc's Island 6–10 Frank Mentzer 1983 R5 Great Bugbear Hunt 5–7 Frank Mentzer 1986 Run at GenCon South in 1982, later published in Polyhedron #28 R6 Bigby's Tomb 5–7 Frank Mentzer 1984 Run at an unknown tournament in 1984, later published in Polyhedron #20 as "The 384th Incarnation of Bigby's Tomb" R7 "Dwarven" Quest for the Rod of Seven Parts Frank Mentzer (1982) Dwarven Quest for the Rod of Seven Parts Part 1. Run at GenCon II East in 1982, never published. R8 Yog's Dessert Frank Mentzer (1982) Dwarven Quest for the Rod of Seven Parts Part 2 (sometimes misspelled "Yog's Desert"). Run at GenCon II East in 1982, never published. R9 Tinker's Canyon Frank Mentzer (1982) Dwarven Quest for the Rod of Seven Parts Part 3. Run at GenCon II East in 1982, never published. R10 Air Plane! Frank Mentzer (1982) Dwarven Quest for the Rod of Seven Parts Part 4. Run at GenCon II East in 1982, never published.

RA—Ravenloft / RQ—Ravenloft Quests TSR changed coding for sales purposes. Grand Conjunction Campaign was developed after the first 3 modules were made

Ravenloft/Ravenloft Quests - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Ravenloft TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes RA1 9298 Feast of Goblyns 4-7 Blake Mobley 1990 3rd Grand Conjunction Campaign Module or Stand alone RA2 9321 Ship of Horror 8–10 Anne Brown 1991 4th Grand Conjunction Campaign Module or stand alone RA3 9338 Touch of Death 3-5 Bruce Nesmith 1991 2nd Grand Conjunction Campaign Module or stand alone RQ1 9352 Night of the Walking Dead 1-3 Bill Slavicsek 1992 1st Grand Conjunction Campaign Module or stand alone RQ2 9364 Thoughts of Darkness 12-15 David Wise 1992 RQ3 9375 From the Shadows 9-12 Bruce Nesmith 1992 5th Grand Conjunction Campaign Module (Can be played with Roots of Evil by themselves)

RM—Ravenloft Missions TSR changed coding again for sales purposes

Ravenloft Missions - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Ravenloft Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes RM1 9413 Roots of Evil 9-12 Erik Haddock & David Wise 1993 6th and Final Module in the Grand Conjunction Campaign . RM2 9414 The Created 2-4 Bruce Nesmith 1993 RM3 9415 Web of Illusion 7-9 William W. Connors 1993 RM4 9418 House of Strahd 6-13 Tracy and Laura Hickman 1993

RPGA—Role Playing Game Association tournament modules, also available to RPGA members. This series was later revised and reprinted as B7, C4 & C5.

Role Playing Game Association - Basic D&D / 1st Ed. AD&D - Mystara / Generic Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes RPGA1 Rahasia 1–2 Tracy and Laura Hickman 1983 For Basic D&D; reprint of non-TSR module from 1979. Later combined into B7. Original RPGA1 by itself is a very rare module, though PDFs exist of RPGA1 and 2 combined and edited into a single document. RPGA2 Black Opal Eye 2–3 Tracy and Laura Hickman 1983 For Basic D&D. Later combined into B7. Very rare module. RPGA3 The Forgotten King 4–7 Bob Blake 1983 RPGA4 The Elixir of Life 4–7 Bob Blake 1983 RPGA5 Riddle of Dolmen Moor 4–7 Bob Blake in Polyhedron #16, reprinted in C5 RPGA6 Incants of Ishcabeble 4–7 Bob Blake in Polyhedron #17, reprinted in C5 RPGA7 Llywelyn's Tomb 4–7 Bob Blake in Polyhedron #18, reprinted in C5 RPGA8 And the Gods Will Have Their Way 4–7 Bob Blake in Polyhedron #19, reprinted in C5

RS—Red Sonja

Red Sonja - 1st Ed. AD&D - Earth (Hyborian Age) Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes RS1 9183 Red Sonja Unconquered 10–14 Anne McCready 1986

S—Special[2]

SJA—Spelljammer Adventure set in the Spelljammer campaign setting

Spelljammer Adventure - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Spelljammer Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes SJA1 9273 Wildspace 6–8 Allen Varney 1990 An adventure that introduces the Spelljammer setting SJA2 9286 Skull & Crossbows 6–10 Nigel Findley 1990 An anthology of adventures that can be used as a sequel to Wildspace SJA3 9299 Crystal Spheres 5–7 J. Paul LaFountain 1990 Introduces four new crystal spheres SJA4 9325 Under the Dark Fist 10–14 Grant Boucher 1991 Introduces twelve new crystal spheres

SJQ–Spelljammer Quest set in the Spelljammer campaign setting

Spelljammer Quest - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Spelljammer Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes SJQ1 9347 Heart of the Enemy 8–11 Rick Swam 1992 Set during the second Unhuman War and designed to follow Goblins' Return

SJS—Spelljammer Sourcebook set in the Spelljammer campaign setting

Spelljammer Sourcebook - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Spelljammer Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes SJS1 9343 Goblins' Return 7–10 Bruce Nesmith 1991 Set during the second Unhuman War and designed to work with Heart of the Enemy

ST–Steam Train[9] (or Stoke-on-Trent) limited edition module released at 1986 Stoke-on-Trent Garden Festival (UK).

Steam Train - Basic/Expert D&D - Generic Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes ST1 Up the Garden Path 4–7 Graeme Morris

Mike Brunton 1986

T—Temple of Elemental Evil set in Greyhawk.

Temple of Elemental Evil - 1st Ed. AD&D - Greyhawk (Oerth) Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes T1 9026 The Village of Hommlet 1–3 Gary Gygax 1979 T1–4 9147 The Temple of Elemental Evil 1–8 Gary Gygax

Frank Mentzer 1985 Includes abridged T1. Ranked 4th greatest adventure of all time[1]

U—Underwater a linked trilogy set in Greyhawk, published in the UK.

UK—United Kingdom a series of mostly independent adventures developed by the TSR UK office

WG—World of Greyhawk was a series of stand-alone adventures set in Greyhawk for 1st edition except as noted. No modules were ever assigned codes WG1–WG3. WG1 was earmarked for The Village of Hommlet (T1), and WG2 was earmarked for The Temple of Elemental Evil (T1-4). WG3 was to be Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth (S4), a loosely tied prequel to WG4. WG7 was advertised during summer 1986 as Shadowlords, a collaboration between Gary Gygax and Skip Williams. Gygax's lawsuit with TSR put Shadowlords in limbo, and it was replaced with Castle Greyhawk.

WGA—World of Greyhawk Adventure

World of Greyhawk Adventure - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Greyhawk (Oerth) Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes WGA1 9279 Falcon's Revenge 5–7 Richard and Anne Brown 1990 fold-up cardstock buildings WGA2 9289 Falconmaster 5–7 Richard and Anne Brown 1990 fold-up cardstock buildings WGA3 9302 Flames of the Falcon 5–7 Richard and Anne Brown 1990 fold-up cardstock buildings WGA4 9309 Vecna Lives! 12–15 David Cook 1990

WGM—World of Greyhawk Mission

World of Greyhawk Mission - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Greyhawk (Oerth) Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes WGM1 9406 Border Watch 1–3 Paul Riegel 1993

WGQ—World of Greyhawk Quest

World of Greyhawk Quest - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Greyhawk (Oerth) Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes WGQ1 9385 Patriots of Ulek 1–3 Anthony Pryor 1992

WGR—World of Greyhawk Reference is a mix of adventures and background information.

WGS—World of Greyhawk Swords was originally intended as a trilogy. The planned third module became instead the Greyhawk Wars boxed wargame.

World of Greyhawk Swords - 2nd Ed. AD&D - Greyhawk (Oerth) Code TSR# Title Levels Author(s) Published Notes WGS1 9317 Five Shall Be One 7–10 Carl Sargent 1991 WGS2 9337 Howl From the North 8–10 Dale "Slade" Henson 1991

X—eXpert series was for use with Dungeons & Dragons Expert Set except where noted and set in Mystara.

