List of examples of lengths

Planets of the Solar System to scale

This is a list of examples of lengths, in metres in order to give an understanding of lengths.

Shorter than 1 ym[edit]

1 ym to 1 zm[edit]

1 zm to 1 am[edit]

1 am to 1 fm[edit]

1 fm to 1 pm[edit]

1 picometre[edit]

Lengths between 10−12 and 10−11 m (1 and 10 pm).

10 picometres[edit]

Lengths between 10−11 and 10−10 m (10 pm and 100 pm).

100 picometres[edit]

Lengths between 10−10 and 10−9 m (100 pm and 1 nm).

10 nanometres 1x10−9m[edit]

Comparison of sizes of semiconductor manufacturing process nodes with some microscopic objects and visible light wavelengths. At this scale, the width of a human hair is about 10 times that of the image.[12]

To help compare different orders of magnitude this page lists lengths between 10−8 and 10−7 m (10 and 100 nm).

  • 10 nm = 10 nanometres = 10−8 metres
  • 10 nm — lower size of tobacco smoke[13]
  • 10 nm Shortest extreme ultraviolet wavelength or longest X-ray wavelength[14]
  • 11 nm — the average half-pitch of a memory cell speculated to be manufactured in 2015.
  • 16 nm — technology is projected to be reached by semiconductor companies in the 2013 timeframe
  • 18 nm — diameter of tobacco mosaic virus[15] (Generally, viruses range in size from 20 nm to 450 nm.)[citation needed]
  • 20 nm — width of bacterial flagellum[16]
  • 20 nm to 80 nm — thickness of cell wall in Gram-positive bacteria[17]
  • 22 nm — Smallest feature size of production microprocessors in September 2009[18]
  • 22 nm — the average half-pitch of a memory cell expected to be manufactured at around the 2011–2011 time frame.
  • 30 nm — lower size of cooking oil smoke[13]
  • 32 nm — the average half-pitch of a memory cell manufactured at around the 2009–2010 time frame.
  • 45 nm — the average half-pitch of a memory cell manufactured at around the 2007–2008 time frame.
  • 50 nm — upper size for airborne virus particles[13]
  • 50 nm — flying height of the head of a hard disk[19]
  • 65 nm — the average half-pitch of a memory cell manufactured at around the 2005–2006 time frame.
  • 90 nm — the average half-pitch of a memory cell manufactured at around the 2002–2003 time frame.
  • 100 nm — larger than 90% of the particles of wood smoke[citation needed] (ranges from 7 to 3000 nanometres)[13]

100 nanometres[edit]

Lengths between 10−7 and 10−6 m (100 nm and 1 µm).

  • 100 nm — greatest particle size that can fit through a surgical mask[20]
  • 100 nm — 90% of particles in wood smoke are smaller than this.[citation needed]
  • 120 nm — greatest particle size that can fit through a ULPA filter[citation needed]
  • 120 nm — diameter of a human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) [21]
  • 125 nm — standard depth of pits on compact discs (width: 500 nm, length: 850 nm to 3.5 µm)
  • 180 nm — typical length of the rabies virus
  • 200 nm — typical size of a Mycoplasma bacterium, among the smallest bacteria
  • 300-400 nm — near ultraviolet wavelength
  • 300 nm — greatest particle size that can fit through a HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filter (N100 removes up to 99.97% at 0.3 micrometres, N95 removes up to 95% at 0.3 micrometres)[citation needed]
  • 400–420 nm — wavelength of violet light
  • 420–440 nm — wavelength of indigo light
  • 440–500 nm — wavelength of blue light
  • 500–520 nm — wavelength of cyan light
  • 520–565 nm — wavelength of green light
  • 565–590 nm — wavelength of yellow light
  • 590–625 nm — wavelength of orange light
  • 625–700 nm — wavelength of red light
  • 700–1400 nm — wavelength of near-infrared radiation
1 micrometre[edit]

1 E-6 m1 E-5 m1 E-4 m1 E-3 m1 E-2 m1 E-1 m1 E0 m1 E1 m1 E2 m1 E3 m1 E4 m1 E5 m
A clickable mosaic of objects

at scales within direct human experience, from the micrometric (106 m, top left) to the multi-kilometric (105 m, bottom right).

To help compare different orders of magnitude this page lists some items with lengths between 10−6 and 10−5 m (between 1 and 10 micrometres, or µm).

10 micrometres[edit]

To help compare different orders of magnitude, this page lists lengths between 10−5 and 10−4 m (10 µm and 100 µm).

100 micrometres[edit]

To help compare different orders of magnitude, this page lists lengths between 10−4 and 10−3 m (100 µm and 1 mm).

  • 100 µm – 1/10 of a millimetre
  • 100 µm – 0.00394 inches
  • 100 µm – average diameter of a strand of human hair[27]
  • 100 µm – thickness of a coat of paint
  • 100 µm – length of a dust particle
  • 120 µm – diameter of a human ovum
  • 170 µm – length of the largest mammalian sperm cell (rat)[29]
  • 181 µm – maximum width of a strand of human hair[27]
  • 100–400 µm – length of Demodex mites living in human hair follicles
  • 200 µm – typical length of Paramecium caudatum, a ciliate protist
  • 250–300 µm – length of a dust mite[30]
  • 340 µm – length of a single pixel on a 17-inch monitor with a resolution of 1024×768
  • 500 µm – typical length of Amoeba proteus, an amoeboid protist
  • 500 µm – MEMS micro-engine[citation needed]
  • 560 µm - thickness of the central area of a human cornea[31]
  • 760 µm – thickness of a credit card

1 millimetre[edit]

To help compare different orders of magnitude this page lists lengths between 10−3 and 10−2 m (1 mm and 1 cm).

  • 1.0 mm — 1/1000 of a metre
  • 1.0 mm — 0.03937 inches or ​5127 (exactly)
  • 1.0 mm — side of square of area 1 mm2
  • 1.0 mm — diameter of a pinhead
  • 1.5 mm — length of average flea
  • 2.54 mm — distance between pins on old DIP (dual-inline-package) electronic components
  • 5 mm — length of average red ant
  • 5.56×45mm NATO — standard ammunition size
  • 7.62×51mm NATO — common military ammunition size

1 centimeter[edit]

Lengths between 10−2 and 10−1 m (1and 10 cm).

1 decimetre[edit]

Lengths between 10 and 100 centimetres (10−1 and 1 metre).

Conversions[edit]

10 centimetres (abbreviated to 10 cm) is equal to

Wavelengths[edit]

Human-defined scales and structures[edit]

  • 10.16 cm = 1.016 dm — 1 hand used in measuring height of horses (4 inches)
  • 12 cm = 1.2 dm — diameter of a Compact Disc (CD) (= 120 mm)
  • 15 cm = 1.5 dm — length of a Bic pen with cap on
  • 22 cm = 2.2 dm — diameter of a typical soccer ball
  • 30.48 cm = 3.048 dm — 1 foot
  • 30 cm = 3 dm — typical school-use ruler length (= 300 mm)
  • 60 cm = 6 dm — standard depth (front to back) of a domestic kitchen worktop in Europe (= 600 mm)
  • 90 cm = 9 dm — average length of a rapier, a fencing sword[35]
  • 91.44 cm = 9.144 dm — one yard
  • Cigarettes 100 mm (4 in) in length

Nature[edit]

Longer[edit]

  1. 1 metre
  2. 1 decametre
  3. 1 hectometre
  4. 1 kilometre
  5. 1 myriametre
  6. 100 kilometres
  7. 1 megametre
  8. 10 megametres
  9. 100 megametres

1 gigametre[edit]

Lengths starting at 109 metres (1 gigametre (Gm) or 1 million kilometres).

Distances shorter than 109 metres

Longer[edit]

  1. 10 gigametres
  2. 100 gigametres
  3. 1 terametre
  4. 10 terametres
  5. 100 terametres
  6. 1 petametre
  7. 10 petametres
  8. 100 petametres
  9. 1 exametre
  10. 10 exametres
  11. 100 exametres
  12. 1 zettametre
  13. 10 zettametres
  14. 100 zettametres
  15. 1 yottametre
  16. 10 yottametres
  17. 100 yottametres
  18. 1 kilometer
  19. MegaMameter (MMm)

See also[edit]

Notes[edit]

  1. ^ a b c m is an abbreviation of metre; cm of centimetre; dm of decimetre; m2 is short for square metre; m3 is short for cubic metre

References[edit]

