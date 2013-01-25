Planets of the Solar System to scale

This is a list of examples of lengths, in metres in order to give an understanding of lengths.

Shorter than 1 ym

1.62 × 10−35 metres = the Planck length

1 ym to 1 zm

1 × 10 −24 metres = 1 ym = 1 yoctometre, the smallest named subdivision of the metre in the SI base unit of length.

2 × 10−23 metres = 20 ym, the effective cross-section radius of 1 MeV neutrinos as measured by Clyde Cowan and Frederick Reines[1]

metres = 10 ym 2 × 10−23 metres = 20 ym, the effective cross-section radius of 1 MeV neutrinos as measured by Clyde Cowan and Frederick Reines[1]

1 zm to 1 am

1 am to 1 fm

1 × 10 −18 metres = 1 am = 1 attometre = 1000 zeptometres

1 am — sensitivity of the LIGO detector for gravitational waves

1 × 10 −17 metres = 10 am

1 × 10 −16 metres = 100 am

0.85 fm — approximate proton radius[3]

1 fm to 1 pm

1 picometre

Lengths between 10−12 and 10−11 m (1 and 10 pm).

10 picometres

Lengths between 10−11 and 10−10 m (10 pm and 100 pm).

100 picometres

Lengths between 10−10 and 10−9 m (100 pm and 1 nm).

10 nanometres 1x10−9m

To help compare different orders of magnitude this page lists lengths between 10−8 and 10−7 m (10 and 100 nm).

100 nanometres

Lengths between 10−7 and 10−6 m (100 nm and 1 µm).

1 micrometre





at scales within direct human experience, from the − 6 5 m, bottom right). A clickable mosaic of objectsat scales within direct human experience, from the micrometric (10 m , top left) to the multi- kilometric (10m, bottom right).

To help compare different orders of magnitude this page lists some items with lengths between 10−6 and 10−5 m (between 1 and 10 micrometres, or µm).

10 micrometres

To help compare different orders of magnitude, this page lists lengths between 10−5 and 10−4 m (10 µm and 100 µm).

100 micrometres

To help compare different orders of magnitude, this page lists lengths between 10−4 and 10−3 m (100 µm and 1 mm).

1 millimetre

To help compare different orders of magnitude this page lists lengths between 10−3 and 10−2 m (1 mm and 1 cm).

1.0 mm — 1 / 1000 of a metre

of a metre 1.0 mm — 0.039 37 inches or ​ 5 ⁄ 127 (exactly)

inches or ​ (exactly) 1.0 mm — side of square of area 1 mm 2

1.0 mm — diameter of a pinhead

1.5 mm — length of average flea

2.54 mm — distance between pins on old DIP (dual-inline-package) electronic components

5 mm — length of average red ant

5.56×45mm NATO — standard ammunition size

7.62×51mm NATO — common military ammunition size

1 centimeter





at scales within direct human experience, from the − 6 5 m, bottom right). A clickable mosaic of objectsat scales within direct human experience, from the micrometric (10 m , top left) to the multi- kilometric (10m, bottom right).

Lengths between 10−2 and 10−1 m (1and 10 cm).

1 decimetre

Lengths between 10 and 100 centimetres (10−1 and 1 metre).

Conversions

10 centimetres (abbreviated to 10 cm) is equal to

Wavelengths

Human-defined scales and structures

10.16 cm = 1.016 dm — 1 hand used in measuring height of horses (4 inches)

12 cm = 1.2 dm — diameter of a Compact Disc (CD) (= 120 mm)

15 cm = 1.5 dm — length of a Bic pen with cap on

22 cm = 2.2 dm — diameter of a typical soccer ball

30.48 cm = 3.048 dm — 1 foot

30 cm = 3 dm — typical school-use ruler length (= 300 mm)

60 cm = 6 dm — standard depth (front to back) of a domestic kitchen worktop in Europe (= 600 mm)

90 cm = 9 dm — average length of a rapier, a fencing sword [35]

91.44 cm = 9.144 dm — one yard

Cigarettes 100 mm (4 in) in length

Nature

Longer

1 gigametre

Lengths starting at 109 metres (1 gigametre (Gm) or 1 million kilometres).

Longer

See also

Notes

a b c m is an abbreviation of metre; cm of centimetre; dm of decimetre; m2 is short for m3 is short for is an abbreviation of metre;of centimetre;of decimetre;is short for square metre is short for cubic metre