List of wars involving the State of Palestine
This is a list of wars that the State of Palestine has been involved in.
|Conflict
|Combatant 1
|Combatant 2
|Results
|First Intifada
(1987–1993)[1]
| Fatah
Hamas
|Israel
|Defeat (but political gains)[2]
|Second Intifada
(2000–2005)
| Palestinian Authority
Hamas
|Israel
|Defeat
|Operation Summer Rains
(2006)
| Fatah
Hamas
|Israel
|Defeat
|Battle of Gaza
(2007)
|Fatah
|Hamas
|Hamas victory
|Operation Cast Lead
(2008–2009)
|Hamas
|Israel
|Defeat
|Operation Pillar of Defense
(2012)
|Hamas
|Israel
|Defeat
|Operation Protective Edge
(2014)
|Hamas
|Israel
|Defeat[5]
References
- ^ The State of Palestine proclaimed its independence on 15 November 1988, roughly a year after the start of the grassroot uprising in the Palestinian territories, known as the First Intifada.
- ^ Kober, Avi, Israel's Wars of Attrition: Attrition Challenges to Democratic States, p. 165
- ^ Sources:
