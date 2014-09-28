List of wars involving the State of Palestine

History of Palestine
This is a list of wars that the State of Palestine has been involved in.

Conflict Combatant 1 Combatant 2 Results
First Intifada
(1987–1993)[1]		 Flag of Palestine - short triangle.svg Fatah
Flag of Hamas.svg Hamas		  Israel Defeat (but political gains)[2]
Second Intifada
(2000–2005)		 Flag of Palestine - short triangle.svg Palestinian Authority
Flag of Hamas.svg Hamas		  Israel Defeat
  • Palestinian uprising suppressed[3]
Operation Summer Rains
(2006)		 State of Palestine Fatah
Flag of Hamas.svg Hamas		  Israel Defeat
  • 5-month lull in Hamas rocketfire[4]
Battle of Gaza
(2007)		 State of Palestine Fatah Hamas Hamas victory
Operation Cast Lead
(2008–2009)		 Flag of Hamas.svg Hamas  Israel Defeat
Operation Pillar of Defense
(2012)		 Flag of Hamas.svg Hamas  Israel Defeat
  • Cessation of rocket fire into Israel
Operation Protective Edge
(2014)		 Flag of Hamas.svg Hamas  Israel Defeat[5]
  • Unlimited ceasefire agreement

References[edit]

  1. ^ The State of Palestine proclaimed its independence on 15 November 1988, roughly a year after the start of the grassroot uprising in the Palestinian territories, known as the First Intifada.
  2. ^ Kober, Avi, Israel's Wars of Attrition: Attrition Challenges to Democratic States, p. 165
  3. ^ Sources:
  4. ^ "Israel shells Gaza for first time in months". International Herald Tribune. May 19, 2007. Retrieved 3 January 2009. 
  5. ^ Inbar, Efraim, Did Israel Weaken Hamas? The 2014 Gaza War, Middle East Quarterly, Spring 2015
