Meta (academic company)

Meta is a company performing big data analysis of scientific literature. Company is headquartered in Redwood City, California[1] (formerly Toronto, Ontario, Canada[2]) and operates Meta Science, a literature discovery platform.[3][4][5] The company was acquired by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative in 2017.[6]

History

Meta Inc., formerly Sciencescape Inc.,[7] was founded in 2010 by Sam and Amy Molyneux. Before co-founding Meta, Sam Molyneux studied cancer genomics at the Ontario Cancer Institute at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto.[5][8] The service was developed with the intention of curating the millions of articles in the area of academic publishing.[2][3][4][8][9][10]

As of September 2016, Meta has analyzed over 26 million papers and profiled 14 million researchers.[11] Using natural language processing, Meta scans articles - as well as the millions of articles stored in open-access repositories - collecting information about authors, citations and topics. Participating publishers receive exposure for their journals in return.[12] These include the American Medical Association, BioMed Central, Elsevier, Karger, Sage Publishing, Taylor & Francis, Wolters Kluwer, and the Royal Society.[13][14] The technology for the platform was developed via a joint partnership between Meta and SRI International.[15]

Features and specifications

Meta includes coverage of the biomedical sciences with real-time updates from PubMed and other sources.[16] The website provides access to over 22 million papers with publication dates as early as the 1800s.[9][10] By sifting through papers and learning from user behavior, the service pinpoints key pieces of research and provides relevant search results.[3] Meta also provides visualizations about a field of research by organizing papers by their date of publication and citation count and then presenting the information in a way that allows users to quickly identify key historical papers.[5]

The Meta Science research platform uses algorithms that allow users to sort new publications according to subject matter.[2] Users can subscribe to feeds for areas of research including biology, genes, diseases, genetic disorders, drugs, people, labs & institutes, and journals.[2][8][17]

Merge with Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

Meta merged with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative in 2017, marking the Initiative's first acquisition.[6]

Shutdown

On October 28, 2021, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announced the sunset of Meta, with a proposed shutdown date of March 31, 2022.[18]