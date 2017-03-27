Plan Totality
Plan Totality was a nuclear plan established by U.S. General Dwight D. Eisenhower in August 1945 on the direction of President Harry S. Truman, after the end of the Potsdam Conference.
The plan envisioned a nuclear attack on the Soviet Union with 20 to 30 atomic bombs. It earmarked 20 Soviet cities for obliteration in a first strike: Moscow, Gorky, Kuybyshev, Sverdlovsk, Novosibirsk, Omsk, Saratov, Kazan, Leningrad, Baku, Tashkent, Chelyabinsk, Nizhny Tagil, Magnitogorsk, Molotov, Tbilisi, Stalinsk, Grozny, Irkutsk, and Yaroslavl.[1] However this plan was actually a disinformation ploy; it was only in 1946 that the United States could boast even nine atomic bombs in its inventory, along with twenty-seven B-29s capable of delivering them.[2] Plan Totality was part of Truman's 'giant atomic bluff' aimed primarily (and unsuccessfully) at the Soviet Union.[2][3][4]
