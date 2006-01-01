Sweden Solar System

The Sweden Solar System

The Sweden Solar System is the world's largest permanent scale model of the Solar System. The Sun is represented by the Avicii Arena in Stockholm, the second-largest hemispherical building in the world. The inner planets can also be found in Stockholm but the outer planets are situated northward in other cities along the Baltic Sea. The system was started by Nils Brenning, professor at the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, and Gösta Gahm, professor at the Stockholm University.[1][2] The model represents the Solar System on the scale of 1:20 million.[3]

The system[edit]

Avicii Arena, representing the Sun in the Sweden Solar System

The bodies represented in this model include the Sun, the planets (and some of their moons), dwarf planets and many types of small bodies (comets, asteroids, trans-Neptunians, etc.), as well as some abstract concepts (like the Termination Shock zone). Because of the existence of many small bodies in the real Solar System, the model can always be further increased.

The Sun is represented by the Avicii Arena (Globen), Stockholm, which is the second-largest hemispherical building in the world, 110 m (360 ft) in diameter. To respect the scale, the globe represents the Sun including its corona.

Inner planets[edit]

Mercury Model just outside the Stockholm City Museum
  • Mercury (25 cm (9.8 in) in diameter) is placed at Stockholm City Museum, 2,900 m (1.8 mi) from the Globe. The small metallic sphere was built by the artist Peter Varhelyi.
  • Venus (62 cm (24 in) in diameter) is placed at Vetenskapens Hus at KTH (Royal Institute of Technology), 5,500 m (3.4 mi) from the Globe. The previous model, made by the United States artist Daniel Oberti, was inaugurated on 8 June 2004, during a Venus transit and placed at KTH. It fell and shattered around 11 June 2011. Due to construction work at the location of the previous model of Venus it was removed and as of October 2012 cannot be seen. The current model now at Vetenskapens Hus was previously located at the Observatory Museum in Stockholm (now closed).
  • Earth (65 cm (26 in) in diameter) is located at the Swedish Museum of Natural History (Cosmonova), 7,600 m (4.7 mi) from the Globe. Satellite images of the Earth are exhibited beside the Globe. An elaborate model of the Moon (18 cm (7.1 in) in diameter) is also on display, about 20 meters from the model of Earth.
  • Mars (35 cm (14 in) in diameter) is located at Mörby centrum, a shopping centre and Stockholm metro station in Danderyd, a suburb of Stockholm. It is 11.6 km (7.2 mi) from the Globe. The model, made in copper by the Finnish artist Heikki Haapanen, is connected by an "umbilical cord" to a steel plate on the floor having an Earth image.[4] The globe also features marks that represent some typical Martian chemical elements.

Gas giants[edit]

  • Jupiter (7.3 m (24 ft) in diameter) is placed inside the Clarion Hotel located at Stockholm Arlanda Airport in Sigtuna Municipality, 40 km (25 mi) from the Globe. Previously, it was made as a flower decoration, with different flowers representing different zones of the giant gas planet. Today, the planet is depicted as a ring light above a lobby.[5]
  • Saturn (6.1 m (20 ft) in diameter) is placed outside the old observatory of Anders Celsius, in the so-called Celsius Square, in the centre of Uppsala, 73 km (45 mi) from the Globe. Inaugurated during the International Year of Astronomy,[6] the model is a mat with a picture of Saturn, but will eventually grow to crown a school planetarium in the city. In addition, several schools in Uppsala are to provide moons of Saturn: the first completed was Enceladus (diameter 2.5 cm or 0.98 in) at Kvarngärdesskolan.[7]
  • Uranus (2.6 m (8 ft 6 in) in diameter) was vandalized and the new model was reconstructed behind Stora magasinet in Lövstabruk in 2012. It is an outdoor model made of blue steel bars. The rotation axis of the planet is marked in red.[8]
2.5-m representation of Neptune, by the river Söderhamnsån in Söderhamn
  • Neptune (2.5 m in diameter) is located by the river Söderhamnsån in Söderhamn, a coast town with tradition of fishing and sailing (which relates to Neptune being the deity of the seas). Placed 229 km (142 mi) from the Globe, the model is made of acrylic and, at night, shines with a blue light.

Trans-Neptunian objects[edit]

  • Pluto (12 cm (4.7 in) in diameter) and its largest moon Charon are placed near the southern of the Dellen lakes, in Delsbo, 300 km (190 mi) from the Globe. The lakes are thought to be formed by a meteorite impact 90 million years ago. The two bodies' sculptures are supported by two gravelike pillars (as Pluto is the deity for death), made up with dellenite, a rare mineral formed at that place by the meteorite impact.
  • Haumea (8.5cm (3.3 in) in diameter) and its moons are depicted in the 2047 Science Centre, Borlänge, 200 km (124 mi) from the Globe.
  • Quaoar (6cm (2.4 in) in diameter) is located in the library in Gislaved, 340 km from the Globe.
  • Ixion (6.5 cm (2.6 in) in diameter), a dwarf planet candidate, is located at Technichus, a science center in Härnösand, 360 km (224 mi) from the Globe. The sculpture is an orb held by a hand with the arm. This plutino was discovered by a team which included scientists from Uppsala.
  • Makemake (7cm (2.8 in) in diameter) is located at Slottsskogsobservatoriet, an observatory in Gothenburg, 400 km (249 mi) from the Globe.
  • 'Oumuamua (0.3 mm (0.012 in) in diameter) is placed in the village of Plönninge, Halland, 440 km (273 mi) from the Globe.
  • Gonggong (7.5 cm (3.0 in) in diameter) is placed near the Tycho Brahe Observatory in Oxie, Malmö, 500 km (311 mi) from the Globe.
  • Eris (13 cm (5.1 in) in diameter) is located at Umestans Företagspark, Umeå, 518 km (322 mi) from the Globe. Made by Theresa Berg, the golden model is inspired by the mythical story of Eris sparking a quarrel between three Greek goddesses with a golden apple bearing the inscription καλλίστῃ ("to the most beautiful one").
  • Sedna (10 cm (3.9 in) in diameter), another dwarf planet candidate, is located at Teknikens Hus, a science center in Luleå, 734 km (456 mi) from the Globe.

Other bodies[edit]

The dwarf planet Sedna

List of objects[edit]

Object Distance from Globen[9] Diameter[9] Location[9] Coordinates Inauguration date
Sun 71 m (233 ft), the disk
110 m (361 ft), incl. the corona		 The Avicii Arena in Stockholm 59°17′36.80″N 18°04′59.65″E﻿ / ﻿59.2935556°N 18.0832361°E﻿ / 59.2935556; 18.0832361 19 February 1989
471926 Jörmungandr 1.8 km 0.05 mm Ion Game Design in Stockholm 59°18′34.7″N 18°04′21.9″E﻿ / ﻿59.309639°N 18.072750°E﻿ / 59.309639; 18.072750 23 september 2023[10]
Mercury 2.9 km (1.8 mi) 25 cm (9.8 in) Stockholm City Museum in Stockholm 59°19′11″N 18°04′16″E﻿ / ﻿59.31972°N 18.07111°E﻿ / 59.31972; 18.07111 1998
Venus 5.5 km (3.4 mi) 62 cm (24.4 in) Vetenskapens Hus 59°21′10.38″N 18°03′30.78″E﻿ / ﻿59.3528833°N 18.0585500°E﻿ / 59.3528833; 18.0585500 8 June 2004
Earth and Moon 7.6 km (4.7 mi) 65 cm (25.6 in) and 18 cm (7.1 in) Cosmonova Riksmuseet in Stockholm 59°22′08.48″N 18°03′12.34″E﻿ / ﻿59.3690222°N 18.0534278°E﻿ / 59.3690222; 18.0534278 before 2000[11]
(433) Eros 11 km (6.8 mi) 2.0 mm × 0.7 mm × 0.7 mm Mörbyskolan, a school in Danderyd 59°23′38″N 18°02′41″E﻿ / ﻿59.39389°N 18.04472°E﻿ / 59.39389; 18.04472
(36614) Saltis 11 km (6.8 mi) < 1 mm Kunskapsskolan, a school in Saltsjöbaden 59°16′21″N 18°18′17″E﻿ / ﻿59.27250°N 18.30472°E﻿ / 59.27250; 18.30472 14 January 2010[12]
Mars 11.6 km (7.2 mi) 35 cm (13.8 in) Mörby Centrum in Danderyd 59°23′52.58″N 18°02′11.58″E﻿ / ﻿59.3979389°N 18.0365500°E﻿ / 59.3979389; 18.0365500 before 2000[11]
4 Vesta 16.4 km (10.2 mi) 2.6 cm Åva gymnasium in Täby 59°26′24″N 18°03′47.16″E﻿ / ﻿59.44000°N 18.0631000°E﻿ / 59.44000; 18.0631000 6 September 2017[13]
Jupiter 40 km (25 mi) 7.3 m (24 ft) Arlanda airport in Märsta 59°38′58.52″N 17°55′50.38″E﻿ / ﻿59.6495889°N 17.9306611°E﻿ / 59.6495889; 17.9306611 before 2000[11]
(306367) Nut (5025 PL) 60 km (37 mi) 0.2 mm in Knivsta 59°45′25″N 17°45′57″E﻿ / ﻿59.75694°N 17.76583°E﻿ / 59.75694; 17.76583
Saturn 73 km (45 mi) 6.1 m (20 ft) Celsius square in Uppsala 59°51′34″N 17°38′14″E﻿ / ﻿59.85944°N 17.63722°E﻿ / 59.85944; 17.63722 2010 (only Titan)
Uranus 125 km (77 mi) 2.6 m (8.5 ft) Stora magasinet in Lövstabruk 60°24′31″N 17°52′37″E﻿ / ﻿60.40861°N 17.87694°E﻿ / 60.40861; 17.87694 13 October 2012[14]
Haumea 200 km 10 cm Borlänge 60°29′18.1″N 15°25′51.5″E﻿ / ﻿60.488361°N 15.430972°E﻿ / 60.488361; 15.430972
1P/Halley comet 204 km (127 mi) Balthazar Science Center in Skövde 58°23′14″N 13°51′11″E﻿ / ﻿58.38722°N 13.85306°E﻿ / 58.38722; 13.85306 16 December 2009[15]
Neptune 229 km (142 mi) 2.5 m (8.2 ft) by the river Söderhamnsån in Söderhamn 61°18′07″N 17°03′19″E﻿ / ﻿61.30194°N 17.05528°E﻿ / 61.30194; 17.05528 29 October 1998[16]
Pluto and Charon 300 km (186 mi) 12 cm (4.7 in) and 6 cm (2.4 in) by the lake Dellen South, in Delsbo 61°47′50.13″N 16°32′59.96″E﻿ / ﻿61.7972583°N 16.5499889°E﻿ / 61.7972583; 16.5499889 before 2000[11]
50000 Quaoar 340 km 6 cm Gislaved’s library 57°17′46.9″N 13°31′49.8″E﻿ / ﻿57.296361°N 13.530500°E﻿ / 57.296361; 13.530500 18 November 2017[17]
(28978) Ixion 360 km (224 mi) 6.5 cm (2.6 in) Technichus, a science center in Härnösand 62°37′49″N 17°56′12″E﻿ / ﻿62.63028°N 17.93667°E﻿ / 62.63028; 17.93667 18 April 2002[18]
174567 Varda 370 km 33 mm Bohusläns museum in Uddevalla 58°20′57.4″N 11°55′44.0″E﻿ / ﻿58.349278°N 11.928889°E﻿ / 58.349278; 11.928889 4 september 2021[19]
109P/Swift-Tuttle comet 390 km (242 mi) < 1 cm Kreativum, a science center in Karlshamn 56°11′39″N 14°51′09″E﻿ / ﻿56.19417°N 14.85250°E﻿ / 56.19417; 14.85250
Makemake 400 km 7 cm Slottsskogsobservatoriet in Gothenburg 57°41′28.3″N 11°56′36.4″E﻿ / ﻿57.691194°N 11.943444°E﻿ / 57.691194; 11.943444 23 September 2017[20]
ʻOumuamua 440 km 0.3 mm Halmstads 56°44′04.8″N 12°44′42.8″E﻿ / ﻿56.734667°N 12.745222°E﻿ / 56.734667; 12.745222
225088 Gonggong 400 km 7.5 cm Tycho Brahe-observatoriet, Oxie 55°32′33.9″N 13°05′04.0″E﻿ / ﻿55.542750°N 13.084444°E﻿ / 55.542750; 13.084444 23 September 2017[21]
(136199) Eris 510 km (317 mi) 13 cm (5.1 in) Företagspark in Umeå 63°50′05″N 20°15′37″E﻿ / ﻿63.83472°N 20.26028°E﻿ / 63.83472; 20.26028 6 December 2007[22]
(90377) Sedna 810 km (503 mi) 10 cm (3.9 in) Teknikens Hus, a science center in Luleå 65°36′59.50″N 22°08′06.00″E﻿ / ﻿65.6165278°N 22.1350000°E﻿ / 65.6165278; 22.1350000 8 December 2005[23]
Termination shock 950 km (590 mi) A plate Institute of Space Physics in Kiruna 67°50′27″N 20°24′34.5″E﻿ / ﻿67.84083°N 20.409583°E﻿ / 67.84083; 20.409583

