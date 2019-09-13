Tokyo Vice (TV series)

2022 crime drama by J. T. Rogers

American TV series or program

Tokyo Vice is an American crime drama television series created by J.T. Rogers and based on the 2009 book of the same title by Jake Adelstein. It premiered on April 7, 2022, on HBO Max. It stars Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe in lead roles. In June 2022, the series was renewed for a second season.

Premise

In 1999, American journalist Jake Adelstein has relocated to Tokyo and must pass a written exam in Japanese to have the chance to join the staff of a major Japanese newspaper. He succeeds in becoming their first foreign-born journalist and starts at the very bottom. Taken under the wing of a veteran detective in the vice squad, he starts to explore the dark and dangerous world of the Japanese yakuza whilst living under the city's official line that "murder does not happen in Tokyo".

Cast

Main

Supporting

Kōsuke Toyohara as Baku, Jake's by-the-books, racist nationalist boss.

Takaki Uda as "Trendy" Kurihira, Jake's handsome friend and coworker.

Kosuke Tanaka as "Tintin" Shinohara, Jake's witty friend and coworker.

Masato Hagiwara as Duke, the owner of the Onyx hostess club.

Shun Sugata as Hitoshi Ishida, the leader of the Yakuza organization Sato is a part of.

Eugene Nomura as Kobayashi, Ishida's right-hand man.

Koshi Uehara as Taro, a member of Ishida's organization.

Masayoshi Haneda as Yoshihiro Kume, Sato's direct superior within the organization.

Noémie Nakai as Luna, the most prestigious hostess at the Onyx club.

Ayumi Tanida as Shinzo Tozawa, leader of a rival Yakuza organization who recently came to Tokyo.

Kazuya Tanabe as Yabuki, a senior member of Tozawa's organization.

Jundai Yamada as Matsuo, a cultured man who becomes one of Samantha's clients and then reveals that he was hired to track her down.

Yuka Itaya as Mrs. Katagiri, Hiroto's wife.

Sarah Sawyer as Jessica Adelstein, Jake's sister who sends him audio letters on tapes and has been in mental health treatment.

Fumiya Kimura as Koji, Sato's first recruit within Ishida's organization.

Nanami Kawakami as Yuka, a young woman Jake hooks up with while hanging out with Sato, later revealed to be a prostitute.

Ayumi Ito as Misaki, Tozawa's bed partner.

Jessica Hecht as Willa Adelstein, Jake's mother.

Hiroshi Sogabe as Sugita, head of the Suzuno insurance company, which manipulates people into debt with Tozawa's organization.

Motoki Kobayashi as Ukai Haruki, a writer who uses meth and publishes articles about Tozawa, with his approval.

Episodes

Production

Development

Tokyo Vice was initially set up as a movie in 2013, with Daniel Radcliffe attached to star as Adelstein. Anthony Mandler was set to direct, and development was advanced enough to where a production start of mid-2014 was set.[4] In June 2019, the project was repurposed as a television series, receiving an eight-episode order from WarnerMedia to be streamed on its streaming service HBO Max. Ansel Elgort was to be executive producer on the series, with J. T. Rogers writing and Destin Daniel Cretton directing.[5] In October 2019, Michael Mann was hired to direct the pilot episode and also serve as an executive producer of the series.[6] The series premiered on April 7, 2022, with the first three episodes available immediately, followed by two episodes on a weekly basis until the season finale on April 28, 2022. On June 7, 2022, HBO Max renewed the series for a second season.[8]

Casting

In addition to his executive producing announcement, Ansel Elgort was also set to star.[5] In September 2019, Ken Watanabe was added to the cast.[9] In February 2020, Odessa Young and Ella Rumpf were added to the cast.[10] In March 2020, it was announced that Rinko Kikuchi joined the cast, and that shooting began the previous month in Tokyo.[11] In October 2020, Rachel Keller was cast to replace Young.[12] In September 2021, Hideaki Itō, Shō Kasamatsu and Tomohisa Yamashita were announced as series regulars, with Shun Sugata, Masato Hagiwara, Ayumi Tanida and Kōsuke Toyohara joining as recurring.[13] In November 2022 Aoi Takeya and Takayuki Suzuki were announced to be cast.[14][15]

Filming

Principal photography on the series began on March 5, 2020. On March 17, 2020, it was announced that production had halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Tokyo.[16][17] Production resumed on November 26, 2020, and concluded on June 8, 2021.[18][19] Production for the second season started in November 2022 in Tokyo.[20]

Release

HBO Max and its sibling service HBO Go hold streaming rights to the series in countries where either service is available including the United States, Latin America, and certain European and Asian markets, while Wowow, also a co-producer, holds rights in Japan. Elsewhere, international distributor Endeavor Content has sold broadcast/streaming rights to the series to Crave in Canada, Canal+ in France, Paramount+ in Australia, OSN+ in the Middle East and Northern Africa region, and Starzplay in select European markets including the UK and Ireland.[21] The BBC purchased second-window rights to the series in the UK, and began to air it in November 2022 on BBC One,[22][23] with all episodes available for six months on the BBC's iPlayer service.[24]

Reception

The review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes reported an 85% approval rating with an average rating of 7.6/10, based on 60 critic reviews. The website's critics consensus reads, "Tokyo Vice's protagonist is its least interesting element, but the intrigue of Japan's underworld and the verisimilitude of its setting make for a seductive slice of neo-noir."[1] Metacritic, which uses a weighted average, assigned a score of 75 out of 100 based on 27 critics, indicating "generally favorable reviews".[25]