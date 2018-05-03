What We Do in the Shadows (TV series)

No.

overall No. in

season Title Directed by Written by Original air date Prod.

code U.S. viewers

(millions)

Twenty-nine days after the massacre, the vampires are trying to decide what to do about Guillermo, who is supposedly imprisoned in a cage in their basement but has actually been regularly sneaking out of the basement to perform his usual household duties. Nandor vouches for Guillermo as he saved their lives, while Laszlo, Nadja, and Nadja's ghost (still possessing a doll) are in favor of killing him to keep themselves safe. Guillermo reveals his freedom when he leaves the basement to protect the vampires from the arrival of a messenger from the Supreme Vampiric Council, the group who oversees all of the world's other Vampiric Councils. The messenger, referred to as "The Guide", promises not to harm the vampires and delivers a video message from Viago, a member of the Supreme Council, who explains that since Guillermo has now killed almost 70% of the most powerful vampires in the New York area, the Supreme Council has been forced to appoint Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo and Colin Robinson as the new Vampiric Council for the American Eastern Seaboard. The vampires decide to make Guillermo their bodyguard, and perform a group hypnosis ritual on him that will prevent him from ever harming them: Guillermo privately reveals that vampire hypnosis no longer works on him, but plays along anyway. The Guide escorts the quartet and Guillermo to the Council headquarters, where Nandor, Nadja, and Colin Robinson all begin arguing over which of them should be the "Supreme Leader" of the new Council.

Nandor and Nadja reluctantly agree to be the co-leaders of the new Council, although they each plan to ultimately take the role entirely for themselves. The Guide gives the group a tour of the Council's facilities, including the "Chamber of Curiosities", which houses many ancient mystical artifacts and keepsakes: it also houses the Sire, the world's first and most ancient vampire, who is kept locked up behind a sealed door. Nandor decides to use one of the magical artifacts, the Cloak of Duplication (which allows one person to take on the exact likeness of another) to win over a human woman named Meg, a receptionist at a gym where he sometimes works out, by having Laszlo use the Cloak to take on his appearance and woo Meg in his stead. Colin Robinson and Laszlo each try and fail to impress Meg using this method, although Laszlo hypnotizes her to forget those incidents afterwards; Guillermo then tries instead and seems to have more success, although Meg comes to the conclusion that Nandor and Guillermo have feelings for each other. Meanwhile, Nandor, Nadja and Colin Robinson visit a group of rebellious young vampires who have refused to obey the Council's orders, led by a vampire named Wes Blankenship. After they try and fail to negotiate peacefully with the rebellious group, Nadja kills Wes and thereby secures the others' obedience. Nandor then visits Meg at the gym and confesses his feelings for her, but she reveals that she is a lesbian and suggests that he pursue a relationship with Guillermo instead, causing him to erase her memories again and leave. Nandor and Nadja argue over her belief that he has grown soft during his time in America, and she uses the Cloak to play a prank on him.

23 3 "Gail" Kyle Newacheck Marika Sawyer September 9, 2021 ( ) XWS03003 0.311[29]

Nandor begins leaving the vampires' house at odd hours. The others follow him one night and discover that he has been hooking up with a human woman named Gail, who has been his on-again, off-again partner for the past forty years. Nadja explains that Gail has always turned Nandor down every time he offers to turn her into a vampire and marry her, but Nandor decides to try again and obtains an engagement ring with the intent of proposing to her, which distresses Guillermo. However, Gail is revealed to have recently become a werewolf, which angers Nadja and Laszlo. Nandor convinces the other vampires to visit the rest of Gail's pack, which leads to a confrontation when it is revealed that Gail is also dating Anton, one of the werewolves. Guillermo proposes that the vampires and werewolves resolve their differences "Twilight-style" by playing a game of kickball, which ends badly when Nadja accidentally kills Gail by hitting her in the head with a ball. Nandor revives Gail by turning her into a vampire/werewolf hybrid and proposes to her, but she turns him down again. Meanwhile, Laszlo and Colin Robinson discover that Laszlo's old "jalopy" car, which had been confiscated and impounded by the previous Vampiric Council many years earlier, is stored in a secret room in the Council's library. Laszlo gets the car working again, and they move it out of the Council building by disassembling it and rebuilding it outside, although they damage several artifacts in the process. Laszlo and Colin Robinson then take the rest of the group on a drive around the neighborhood to lift Nandor's spirits.

24 4 "The Casino" Yana Gorskaya Sarah Naftalis September 16, 2021 ( ) XWS03004 0.462[30]

The vampires are all invited on a group vacation to Atlantic City by their neighbors Sean and Charmaine, while Nandor convinces the other vampires that they should start treating Guillermo as part of their group rather than as a familiar. The vampires spend their first night having fun in a casino, before returning to their hotel rooms to sleep through the day. However, Nandor, Nadja and Laszlo are horrified to discover that the hotel housekeeping staff have vacuumed up all of their ancestral soil (which they had brought with them and spread under their hotel beds), without which they will begin to lose their powers. Desperate for a solution, Nandor sends Guillermo on a mission to Europe, where he obtains bags of soil from England, Greece, and Iran, to replenish each of the vampires' supply of ancestral soil. Meanwhile, the vampires remain stuck in Atlantic City and begin to weaken as their powers slowly fade; Laszlo and Nadja try to help Sean when he relapses into his gambling addiction and loses a large amount of money, while Colin Robinson teaches Nandor about the origins of the universe after Nandor plays a casino game based on the TV series The Big Bang Theory, prompting Nandor to question what the title refers to, spiraling Nandor into an existential crisis when he learns his religious assumptions of the universe are incorrect. Eventually, Guillermo returns with the ancestral soil, and the vampires use it to restore their powers. The vampires and Guillermo then devise a plan to rig a boxing match so that they can win a large enough bet to earn back all of Sean's lost money (as well as a loan that Laszlo borrowed from Sean to pay for Guillermo's plane tickets), and are successful, although one of the two boxers is accidentally killed in the process. Sean thanks Laszlo for helping him, but then proceeds to gamble all of the newly-earned money away as well, before the group finally heads back home to New York.

25 5 "The Chamber of Judgement" Kyle Newacheck William Meny September 23, 2021 ( ) XWS03005 0.399[31]

Nandor and Nadja are excited to preside over their first Vampiric Council Tribunal, while Laszlo and Colin Robinson are invited to a "boys' night" with Sean and his friends. Nandor and Nadja cannot agree over which of them should sit on the Council leader's throne, so Guillermo convinces them to let him sit on it in disguise. Unfortunately, one of the vampires that they are charged with judging is Derek, a member of the Mosquito Club of amateur vampire hunters who was turned into a vampire during the group's first hunt and has been unknowingly breaking vampire rules of secrecy ever since, including the purchase of a hellhound (which looks like a normal dog, but can breathe fire). Nandor and Nadja sentence Derek to death, but Guillermo is plagued with guilt since he left Derek behind on the night that he was turned into a vampire, and helps him to escape from the execution chamber. Meanwhile, Sean confesses to Laszlo that he has become involved in a pyramid scheme focused on selling a special brand of pillows, and that he is being taken to small claims court by the man who sold him a large number of pillows after failing to repay him. Laszlo offers to help, and he and Colin Robinson become Sean's representatives in court: however, they are unsuccessful and Sean loses his case, prompting a despondent Laszlo to get drunk by feeding on a group of drunken businessmen. Guillermo recruits a drunken Laszlo to help him save Derek, convincing Laszlo to act as Derek's defense attorney and promising that Laszlo will help Derek to work off his sentence. Nandor and Nadja reluctantly agree, and Derek is put to work using hypnosis to sell Sean's pillows so that Sean can pay off his debt, while Guillermo adopts the hellhound.

26 6 "The Escape" Yana Gorskaya Jake Bender & Zach Dunn September 30, 2021 ( ) XWS03006 0.416[32]

After Nadja forgets to put Nandor in charge of feeding the Sire, the ancient vampire becomes so hungry that it tunnels out of its cell and goes on a killing spree across the city. Nandor blames himself and holds a magical "vampire press conference" to explain the situation, but this only causes more panic due to the widely-held belief that if a vampire dies, so do all the vampires that they have created; therefore, if the Sire dies, all other vampires will die as well. Laszlo does not believe that theory, as it would mean that the Baron's death would have caused him and Nadja to die too, but he and Colin Robinson decide to confirm that by digging up the Baron's remains. Upon exhuming the body with Guillermo's help, they are surprised to discover that the Baron is actually still alive (although he has lost an arm and the lower half of his body), as he was revived by a bottle of blood that the vampires poured over his remains before burying him. However, Laszlo is alarmed by this, as it could mean that the theory is correct after all. As he is a vampire hunter, Guillermo offers to lead the hunt for the Sire. The Guide uses her network of "Watchers" (living gargoyles) to trace the Sire to Queens, where the group are able to corner it inside a department store. Laszlo and Nandor each try to capture the Sire, but it easily overpowers them; however, the Baron then reveals that he can communicate with the Sire using an ancient vampire language. With the Baron acting as a translator, the vampires are able to pacify the Sire, and find a more comfortable home for it in Nutley, New Jersey, along with Guillermo's hellhound and the Baron.

27 7 "The Siren" Yana Gorskaya Shana Gohd October 7, 2021 ( ) XWS03007 0.326[33]

Nandor and Nadja decide to try a new approach to running the Council by leading on alternating days; however, this just creates more conflict between them. Due to the vampires' being much more busy, Nadja's ghost feels unappreciated and out of place due to their not spending any time with her, and ultimately decides to leave the house. Nadja is overcome with guilt when she finds out, and recruits Nandor and Guillermo to help track the ghost down. They trace her to a grocery store, where the ghost jumps from her old doll body into several new ones, before settling on an inflatable union rat and running off into the city. Meanwhile, Laszlo and Colin Robinson steal a boat to sail to Plum Island, after Colin Robinson finds an old map suggesting that information relating to his energy-vampire heritage can be found there. However, on the way there, they are drawn off-course by a strange song and run aground on a different island that is inhabited by a siren named Sheila, who captures them both and plans to eat them. Laszlo escapes by transforming into a bat, meets up with the other vampires, and convinces Guillermo to help him rescue Colin Robinson. After purchasing two pairs of noise-cancelling headphones at Best Buy with Guillermo's help, Laszlo returns to the island to find that Colin Robinson has apparently fallen in love with Sheila, but he rescues him anyway and escapes from the island; unfortunately, they leave some of the documentary crew behind. Back in the city, Nandor and Nadja track down Nadja's ghost and Nadja reconciles with the ghost, who transfers back into her doll body and agrees to return to the vampires' house.

The time comes for Nandor's annual "Accession Day" party, celebrating the anniversary of his becoming the Supreme Viceroy of his home country. Guillermo and the other vampires are all excited for the party, but they are dismayed to discover that Nandor has fallen into a bout of depression, which happens to many vampires due to the nature of their eternal lifespans. In an attempt to lift his spirits, Nadja convinces Nandor to get out of the house by sending him on a Vampiric Council errand to collect some overdue bills from a vampire named Jan, who runs a wellness center for other vampires. To Nandor's surprise, he learns that Jan and all the other vampires at the wellness center have removed their own fangs and claim to no longer be vampires. Jan claims that she and her followers (known as "the Formerly Fanged") are in the process of becoming human again, and offers to help Nandor do the same: he accepts, and decides to move out of the vampires' house. Guillermo pleads for Nandor to make him a vampire if he is going to leave, but Nandor reveals that he views vampirism as a curse and cares too much about Guillermo to subject him to it. One month later, Guillermo and the vampires are adjusting to life without Nandor, while Nandor is living as a human in the wellness center. Concerned about Nandor, Guillermo visits the wellness center to check on him; unfortunately, Jan discovers his presence and orders her followers to kill him. Guillermo is able to fight his way out and escapes with Nandor, taking him back to the vampires' house and locking him up in the basement so that Guillermo and the other vampires can "deprogram" him and undo Jan's brainwashing. Back at the wellness center, Jan's followers begin to lose faith in her due to Guillermo's attack, so she convinces them all to expose themselves to sunlight as the "final step" in rejecting vampirism, but the sunlight kills them all as Jan reveals that she still has her vampire powers and prepares to start recruiting again.

29 9 "A Farewell" Tig Fong Sam Johnson & Stefani Robinson & Marika Sawyer & Paul Simms October 21, 2021 ( ) XWS03009 0.272[35]

Nandor recovers from Jan's brainwashing, but is still furious at the others and berates them for the roles they have played in causing his depression. He then decides to enter a "Super Slumber", the vampire equivalent of hibernation, which can last for hundreds of years. Nadja, Laszlo and Guillermo are horrified, while Colin Robinson is more upset because he believes Nandor is doing it to get out of attending his 100th birthday party. Nandor enters his Super Slumber shortly before the Guide arrives with a message from the Supreme Vampiric Council, informing the others that a delegation of vampires from the Old World will be arriving that night to inspect the progress that they have made. Since the delegates will be expecting to meet with both Nadja and Nandor, they are forced to awaken Nandor early, but he refuses to participate. When the delegates arrive, at Nandor's suggestion, Nadja claims that she killed him to become the sole leader of the local Council, but the delegates still insist on seeing Nandor's body for themselves. Guillermo is able to warn Nandor ahead of time, so he pretends to be dead when the delegates come in to examine him. Nandor goes back to sleep, while Laszlo annoys Nadja by insisting on making a lengthy speech for Colin Robinson's birthday. In private, Laszlo tells Nadja and Guillermo that the reason he has been so dedicated to celebrating Colin Robinson's birthday is because while he and Colin Robinson were researching energy vampires, he discovered that energy vampires have a life expectancy of exactly 100 years, meaning that Colin Robinson will die that night. Sure enough, Colin Robinson begins to feel sick and weak, so Guillermo, Laszlo and Nadja join him in the basement and wait for him to pass on. Guillermo wakes Nandor up again, wanting him to be present. Colin Robinson seemingly dies, but Nandor does not believe it, pointing out that Colin Robinson has faked his own death on numerous occasions. He tries to wake Colin Robinson up, but accidentally crushes his head in the process.

30 10 "The Portrait" Yana Gorskaya Sam Johnson & Stefani Robinson & Paul Simms & Lauren Wells October 28, 2021 ( ) XWS03010 0.375[36]