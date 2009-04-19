Jump to content

Kalterer See

Coordinates: 46°22′39″N 11°15′45″E﻿ / ﻿46.37750°N 11.26250°E﻿ / 46.37750; 11.26250
View from Altenburg (Kaltern) (Castelvecchio)
Kalterer See is located in South Tyrol
LocationSouth Tyrol
Catchment area55.5 km2 (21.4 sq mi)
Basin countriesItaly
Max. length1.8 km (1.1 mi)
Max. width0.9 km (0.56 mi)
Surface area1.4 km2 (0.54 sq mi)
Average depth3.5 m (11 ft)
Max. depth5.6 m (18 ft)
Water volume6×10^6 m3 (210×10^6 cu ft)
Shore length15.3 km (3.3 mi)
Surface elevation216 m (709 ft)
SettlementsKaltern
1 Shore length is not a well-defined measure.

Lake Kaltern (Italian: Lago di Caldaro; German: Kalterer See) is a lake in the municipality of Kaltern in South Tyrol, Italy.

