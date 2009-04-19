Kalterer See
|Location
|South Tyrol
|Coordinates
|46°22′39″N 11°15′45″E / 46.37750°N 11.26250°E
|Catchment area
|55.5 km2 (21.4 sq mi)
|Basin countries
|Italy
|Max. length
|1.8 km (1.1 mi)
|Max. width
|0.9 km (0.56 mi)
|Surface area
|1.4 km2 (0.54 sq mi)
|Average depth
|3.5 m (11 ft)
|Max. depth
|5.6 m (18 ft)
|Water volume
|6×106 m3 (210×106 cu ft)
|Shore length1
|5.3 km (3.3 mi)
|Surface elevation
|216 m (709 ft)
|Settlements
|Kaltern
|1 Shore length is not a well-defined measure.
Lake Kaltern (Italian: Lago di Caldaro; German: Kalterer See) is a lake in the municipality of Kaltern in South Tyrol, Italy.
