List of formerly open-source or free software

Title Original release Relicensed release Initial free license Notes

Consul 2014 2023 MPL-2.0 On August 10, 2023, HashiCorp announced the relicensing of all their open-source software to the non-free "Business Source License".[5]

Emby 2014 2018 GPL-2.0 Source code closed on December 8, 2018.[11] Forked as Jellyfin.

FBReader 2013 2015 GPL-2.0-or-later Apparently the number of devs was limited, and they all agreed to relicense it.[ citation needed ]

LiveCode 2013 2021 GPL-3.0-only The Livecode company developed it, ran a Kickstarter campaign to GPL it, ran it for eight years-open-source, and then relicensed it back to proprietary, saying there were few other contributors, most were using the free GPL version, and they couldn't sustain the project.[12]

LiveJournal 1999 2014 GPL-2.0-or-later The source code was made private in 2014.

Nexuiz 2005 2012 GPL-2.0-or-later Game abandoned in favour of a commercial video game of the same name, which licensed the Nexuiz title but is not based on its engine. Forks such as Xonotic continue the community development of the game.[15]

OctoberCMS 2014 2021 MIT Cited the sustainability of its open source model as a factor.[16] October had been forked by its former maintainers in March 2021 as Winter, citing a "systemic breakdown in communication" between them and the lead founders of the project.[17][18]

OTRS 2001 2020 GPL-3.0-or-later Support for the Community Edition dropped on December 23, 2020,[19] forked as Znuny.

Paint.NET 2004 2007 MIT Re-licensed under a freeware license that prohibits modification or resale, citing issues with plagiarized versions of the software with branding and attribution stripped from its open source code.[20]

Reddit 2008 2017 CPAL-1.0 Source code was made private in 2017, as the internal codebase had already diverged significantly from the public one.

Redis 2009 2024 BSD-3-Clause On March 20, 2024, Rowan Trollope (CEO of Redis) announced that Redis will no longer be available under the revised BSD license, and will be dual-licensed under a custom, non-free license and the Server Side Public License.[26]

Sourcegraph 2013 2023 Apache-2.0 Sourcegraph 5.1.0 relicensed the free portions of the search code source code into a proprietary license.[27]

Terraform 2014 2023 MPL-2.0 On August 10, 2023, HashiCorp announced the relicensing of all their open-source software to the non-free "Business Source License".[5] Forked as OpenTofu, adopted by the Linux Foundation;[28] the founder of HashiCorp considered the move as "tragic for open source innovation."[29]

Tux Racer 2000 2002 GPL-2.0-or-later Commercial expansion by original authors, also called Tux Racer.