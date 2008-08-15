Brian Flores (born February 24, 1981) is an American football coach who is the head coach of the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League (NFL). He was previously the linebackers coach and defensive play caller of the New England Patriots. Prior to being hired as the Dolphins head coach, he served in multiple roles with the Patriots. During his tenure with the Patriots, Flores won four Super Bowls.

Early life

He grew up in Brownsville in Brooklyn, New York.[1] After attending Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn, Flores played football at Boston College as a linebacker from 1999 through 2003. An injury prevented him from playing in the NFL.[1]

Coaching career

New England Patriots

In 2004, Flores joined the Patriots as a scouting assistant. He became a pro scout in 2006 before moving to the coaching staff as a special teams coaching assistant in 2008. His title was changed to assistant coach offense/special teams in 2010. He was named defensive assistant in 2011. In 2012, he was named safeties coach. He was named linebackers coach ahead of the 2016 season. In 2018, he took over the Patriots' defensive playcalling duties after the departure of defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, but was not given the title of defensive coordinator.[2]

Miami Dolphins

On February 4, 2019, Flores was hired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins.[3]

Coaching tree

NFL head coaches under whom Brian Flores has served:

